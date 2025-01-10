REPORT ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of M/s. Nelcast Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flow for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013

("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024, the profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section

143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors

Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone financial independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independent requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Information other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility & Sustainability Report, Corporate

Governance Report and Shareholders information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the

Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that significantdoubt on the Companys ability may cast to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statementsmaybeinfluenced.We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing ofthe significantaudit findings, including any significant and deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in ‘Annexure-A a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. (b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive income,

Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules,

2014.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March,

2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on

31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the

Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure-B".

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements. ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts. iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity (intermediaries), with the understanding directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entitys identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company (ultimate beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the ultimate beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity (funding parties), with the understanding whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entitys identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the funding party (ultimate beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the ultimate beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered that are reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub clause (i) and (ii) of rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. As noted in the standalone financial statements (a) The final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

(b) The Company has not declared any interim dividend during the year.

(c) The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicables. vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended

31st March 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

For K NAGARAJU & ASSOCIATES Chartered Accountants Firm Regn. No. 002270S K. NAGARAJU Partner Membership No. 024344 Place : Chennai Date : 13th May 2024 UDIN : 24024344BKDBJA4486

ANNEXURE A REFERRED TO IN OUR INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT TO THE MEMBERS OF THE COMPANY ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED

31ST MARCH 2024, WE REPORT THAT: i. (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets.

(b) The Company has a policy of physically verifying its Property, Plant and Equipment once in a year which in our opinion reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its business. During the year Property, Plant and Equipment have been verified by the management at the year end and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment or intangible assets during the year.

(e) There has been no proceeding initiated against the Company under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder. ii. (a) According to information and explanations given to us, the management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals and no material discrepancies were noticed on physical verification during the year. (b) During the year, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate from Banks on the basis of security of current assets and the monthly statements filed by the Company with of accounts. iii. (a) The Company has made investments in companies and not made any investment in firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties and also not provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year.

(b) In our opinion, the investments made in companies during the year, prima facie, is not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

Since, the company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties, clauses 3iii(c),(d),(e) & (f) of the order is not applicable.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not advanced loans to Directors / to a Company in which the Director is interested to which provisions of Section 185 of the Act apply and hence not commented upon. The Company has made Investments in compliance with the provisions of Section 186 of the Act and the Company has not given any loans, guarantees and security to any party.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits during the year and does not have any unclaimed deposits as at 31st March 2024 and therefore, the provisions of the clause 3 (v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vi. We have broadly reviewed the books of accounts maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government under Section 148(1) of the Act and are opinion that prima facie the prescribed accounts and cost records have been made and maintained.

vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of the records of the Company, the Company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, goods and services tax, cess and any other statutory dues, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities and no dues were in arrears as at 31st March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the records of the Company and on the basis of information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, goods and services tax and which have not been deposited on account of any disputes. However, according to information and explanations given to us, the following dues of value added tax have not been deposited by the Company on account of disputes:

Name of Statute Nature of Dues Amount Involved (Rs. in Lakhs) Period to which the Amount Relates Forum where Dispute is pending Central Sales Tax CST 15.34 2009-10 Commissioner, Appeals, Vizag Value Added Tax VAT 1.77 2016-17 Commissioner, (Appeals) (CT)

viii. During the audit period, there is no such transactions which were not recorded in the books of accounts have been surrendered or disclosed as Income during the Income Tax Assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961. ix. (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowing to a financial institution, bank, government or dues to debenture holders.

(b) The Company has not been declared as willful defaulter by any Bank or Financial Institution or Government or any Government Authority.

(c) The Company has raised money by way of term loans during the current financial year and were applied for the purpose for which those were raised.

(d) On the overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries and hence this clause is not applicable.

x. (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year.

xi. (a) We have not noticed or reported any fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company by its officers/ employees during the year.

(b) No report has been filed by the Auditors in form ADT-4 under Section 143(12) of the Act, during the year.

(c) There were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii. Clause 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable as the Company is not a Nidhi Company.

xiii. According to information and explanations given to us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with the provisions of Sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where ever applicable and the details have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements etc., as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) The Company has in place an Internal Audit System commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the Internal Audit Reports submitted to us for the audit year.

xv. According to information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered in to any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him, accordingly the provisions of clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi. Clause 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable as the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

xvii. The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. During the year, there has been no resignation of statutory auditors.

xix. on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

xx. (a) During the year, the Company has spent the required amount specified the Act in respect of other than ongoing projects under CSR.

(b) The Company is not having any ongoing projects under CSR to spent and hence this clause is not applicable.

For K NAGARAJU & ASSOCIATES Chartered Accountants Firm Regn. No. 002270S K. NAGARAJU Place : Chennai Partner Date : 13th May 2024 Membership No. 024344

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF NELCAST LIMITED

REPORT ON THE INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS UNDER CLAUSE (I) OF SUB-SECTION 3 OF SECTION 143 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 ("THE ACT")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of M/s.Nelcast Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the

Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by the ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those standards and the Guidance

Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

1. Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairlyreflectthe transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

2. Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and

3. Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

OPINION

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financialreporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.