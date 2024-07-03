SectorCastings, Forgings & Fastners
Open₹6.65
Prev. Close₹6.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹6.65
Day's Low₹6.65
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹11.65
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)13.51
P/E26.52
EPS1.22
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.32
20.32
20.32
20.32
Preference Capital
0
12.11
12.11
12.11
Reserves
2.16
-81.13
-78.82
-74.85
Net Worth
22.48
-48.7
-46.39
-42.42
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
27.29
32.8
42.45
32.55
yoy growth (%)
-16.78
-22.74
30.43
-16.03
Raw materials
-14.42
-18.61
-26.25
-19.27
As % of sales
52.84
56.76
61.83
59.2
Employee costs
-4.79
-7.44
-7.37
-6.52
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-5.93
-8.88
-12.76
-13.93
Depreciation
-6.11
-6.58
-6.85
-8.21
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
72.85
-75.66
-9.32
11.89
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-16.78
-22.74
30.43
-16.03
Op profit growth
397.12
-16.55
-8.61
-28.33
EBIT growth
-36.93
-7.26
-15.19
17.7
Net profit growth
-474.06
-105.24
-27.2
-0.58
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Jun-2013
|Jun-2012
|Jun-2011
Gross Sales
57.75
93.84
114.02
106.61
135.02
Excise Duty
4.01
10.5
10.06
0
12.22
Net Sales
53.75
83.36
103.95
106.61
122.79
Other Operating Income
0
7.57
0
0
0
Other Income
0.2
0.89
1.05
14.38
3.52
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bharat Forge Ltd
BHARATFORG
1,296.15
|41.27
|61,986.58
|361.16
|0.68
|2,246.67
|219.08
AIA Engineering Ltd
AIAENG
3,381.75
|29.29
|31,890.19
|217.21
|0.47
|800.44
|652.52
PTC Industries Ltd
PTCIL
14,404.3
|0
|21,629.59
|9.06
|0
|69.21
|871.96
CIE Automotive India Ltd
CIEINDIA
486.45
|31.67
|18,427.53
|123.61
|1.03
|1,135.96
|134.28
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd
RKFORGE
917.4
|51.44
|16,594.91
|182.8
|0.22
|952.32
|161.13
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Non Executive Dir.
V Srikanth
Vice Chairman & M.D.
K V Ramachandran
Independent Director
Shubha Ganesh
Independent Non Exe. Director
S Balakrishna
Chief Finance Officer & CS
R Sowmithri
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by EL Forge Ltd
Summary
EL Forge Ltd (the earlier name was Ellore Electric Supply Company Limited) incorporated during 1934, and started its forging operations during 1963. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing Rough Steel Forgings i.e., fuel injection forgings, steering rods, tie rods, engine and gear boxes, starter items etc. for automobile industry. The Company exports its products to the US, Germany, Sri Lanka, China, Malaysia, etc. It has a manufacturing unit at Appur Village, near Chennai. The present installed capacity of forgings is 12000 TPA.The Company became the largest manufacturer of forgins in South India after the merger of Chendur Forge Export, a company in the same line of business with the company(with effective from April 1, 1995). To fund this acquisition of Chendur Forgings and financing the cost of machinery & to augment long-term working capital, the company came out with a rights issue at a premium of Rs.30 aggregating Rs.3.51 Cr in 1995.In 1995-96, the installed capacity of forgings was expanded from 10,200 tpa to 18,200 tpa. And during 1998-99, the Company has put up an additional state of the art machinery and software in the tool room at a cost of Rs.167.75 lakhs.On Qulity front, El Forges all factories/plants are ISO 9000 accredited. Apart from this one of the plant is QS 9000 approved. Two more factories have been certified for QS 9000 and it is anticipated that all the five factories will be QS 9000 approved by March 2002.The Company embarked on Moder
Read More
The EL Forge Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹6.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of EL Forge Ltd is ₹13.51 Cr. as of 27 Jan ‘15
The PE and PB ratios of EL Forge Ltd is 26.52 and 2.78 as of 27 Jan ‘15
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a EL Forge Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of EL Forge Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 27 Jan ‘15
EL Forge Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -21.55%, 3 Years at -12.13%, 1 Year at 70.51%, 6 Month at 23.15%, 3 Month at -5.00% and 1 Month at -18.40%.
