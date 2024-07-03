Summary

EL Forge Ltd (the earlier name was Ellore Electric Supply Company Limited) incorporated during 1934, and started its forging operations during 1963. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing Rough Steel Forgings i.e., fuel injection forgings, steering rods, tie rods, engine and gear boxes, starter items etc. for automobile industry. The Company exports its products to the US, Germany, Sri Lanka, China, Malaysia, etc. It has a manufacturing unit at Appur Village, near Chennai. The present installed capacity of forgings is 12000 TPA.The Company became the largest manufacturer of forgins in South India after the merger of Chendur Forge Export, a company in the same line of business with the company(with effective from April 1, 1995). To fund this acquisition of Chendur Forgings and financing the cost of machinery & to augment long-term working capital, the company came out with a rights issue at a premium of Rs.30 aggregating Rs.3.51 Cr in 1995.In 1995-96, the installed capacity of forgings was expanded from 10,200 tpa to 18,200 tpa. And during 1998-99, the Company has put up an additional state of the art machinery and software in the tool room at a cost of Rs.167.75 lakhs.On Qulity front, El Forges all factories/plants are ISO 9000 accredited. Apart from this one of the plant is QS 9000 approved. Two more factories have been certified for QS 9000 and it is anticipated that all the five factories will be QS 9000 approved by March 2002.The Company embarked on Moder

Read More