EL Forge Ltd Share Price

6.65
(4.72%)
Jan 27, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open6.65
  • Day's High6.65
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close6.35
  • Day's Low6.65
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E26.52
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value11.65
  • EPS1.22
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)13.51
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

EL Forge Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Castings, Forgings & Fastners

Open

6.65

Prev. Close

6.35

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

6.65

Day's Low

6.65

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

11.65

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

13.51

P/E

26.52

EPS

1.22

Divi. Yield

0

EL Forge Ltd Corporate Action

3 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Aug, 2024

23 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

EL Forge Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

EL Forge Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:31 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 40.81%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 40.81%

Non-Promoter- 0.02%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 59.17%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

EL Forge Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

20.32

20.32

20.32

20.32

Preference Capital

0

12.11

12.11

12.11

Reserves

2.16

-81.13

-78.82

-74.85

Net Worth

22.48

-48.7

-46.39

-42.42

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

27.29

32.8

42.45

32.55

yoy growth (%)

-16.78

-22.74

30.43

-16.03

Raw materials

-14.42

-18.61

-26.25

-19.27

As % of sales

52.84

56.76

61.83

59.2

Employee costs

-4.79

-7.44

-7.37

-6.52

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-5.93

-8.88

-12.76

-13.93

Depreciation

-6.11

-6.58

-6.85

-8.21

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

72.85

-75.66

-9.32

11.89

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-16.78

-22.74

30.43

-16.03

Op profit growth

397.12

-16.55

-8.61

-28.33

EBIT growth

-36.93

-7.26

-15.19

17.7

Net profit growth

-474.06

-105.24

-27.2

-0.58

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2015Mar-2014Jun-2013Jun-2012Jun-2011

Gross Sales

57.75

93.84

114.02

106.61

135.02

Excise Duty

4.01

10.5

10.06

0

12.22

Net Sales

53.75

83.36

103.95

106.61

122.79

Other Operating Income

0

7.57

0

0

0

Other Income

0.2

0.89

1.05

14.38

3.52

EL Forge Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bharat Forge Ltd

BHARATFORG

1,296.15

41.2761,986.58361.160.682,246.67219.08

AIA Engineering Ltd

AIAENG

3,381.75

29.2931,890.19217.210.47800.44652.52

PTC Industries Ltd

PTCIL

14,404.3

021,629.599.06069.21871.96

CIE Automotive India Ltd

CIEINDIA

486.45

31.6718,427.53123.611.031,135.96134.28

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd

RKFORGE

917.4

51.4416,594.91182.80.22952.32161.13

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT EL Forge Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Non Executive Dir.

V Srikanth

Vice Chairman & M.D.

K V Ramachandran

Independent Director

Shubha Ganesh

Independent Non Exe. Director

S Balakrishna

Chief Finance Officer & CS

R Sowmithri

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by EL Forge Ltd

Summary

EL Forge Ltd (the earlier name was Ellore Electric Supply Company Limited) incorporated during 1934, and started its forging operations during 1963. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing Rough Steel Forgings i.e., fuel injection forgings, steering rods, tie rods, engine and gear boxes, starter items etc. for automobile industry. The Company exports its products to the US, Germany, Sri Lanka, China, Malaysia, etc. It has a manufacturing unit at Appur Village, near Chennai. The present installed capacity of forgings is 12000 TPA.The Company became the largest manufacturer of forgins in South India after the merger of Chendur Forge Export, a company in the same line of business with the company(with effective from April 1, 1995). To fund this acquisition of Chendur Forgings and financing the cost of machinery & to augment long-term working capital, the company came out with a rights issue at a premium of Rs.30 aggregating Rs.3.51 Cr in 1995.In 1995-96, the installed capacity of forgings was expanded from 10,200 tpa to 18,200 tpa. And during 1998-99, the Company has put up an additional state of the art machinery and software in the tool room at a cost of Rs.167.75 lakhs.On Qulity front, El Forges all factories/plants are ISO 9000 accredited. Apart from this one of the plant is QS 9000 approved. Two more factories have been certified for QS 9000 and it is anticipated that all the five factories will be QS 9000 approved by March 2002.The Company embarked on Moder
Company FAQs

What is the EL Forge Ltd share price today?

The EL Forge Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹6.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of EL Forge Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of EL Forge Ltd is ₹13.51 Cr. as of 27 Jan ‘15

What is the PE and PB ratio of EL Forge Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of EL Forge Ltd is 26.52 and 2.78 as of 27 Jan ‘15

What is the 52 Week High and Low of EL Forge Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a EL Forge Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of EL Forge Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 27 Jan ‘15

What is the CAGR of EL Forge Ltd?

EL Forge Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -21.55%, 3 Years at -12.13%, 1 Year at 70.51%, 6 Month at 23.15%, 3 Month at -5.00% and 1 Month at -18.40%.

What is the shareholding pattern of EL Forge Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of EL Forge Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

