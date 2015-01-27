Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2014
|Jun-2013
|Jun-2012
|Jun-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-12.53
-2.48
-13.17
Op profit growth
-90.98
-642.58
-59.56
EBIT growth
-58.64
-357.9
-678.54
Net profit growth
-68.88
471.83
-38.74
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-1.14
-11.11
1.99
4.28
EBIT margin
-8.78
-18.58
7.02
-1.05
Net profit margin
-11.66
-32.79
-5.59
-7.92
RoCE
-5.48
-11.77
4.19
RoNW
-48.27
-30.26
-4.36
RoA
-1.82
-5.19
-0.83
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-9.08
-21.11
-7.37
-22.96
Book value per share
0.09
5.31
22.4
26.4
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.37
-0.18
-0.98
-0.56
P/B
-0.58
-6.05
0.44
0.49
EV/EBIDTA
-1,101.22
-13.35
9.14
19.96
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
0
14.64
0
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
105.43
105.39
95.52
Inventory days
119.34
114.48
93.58
Creditor days
-139.85
-104.69
-40.69
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
3.04
1.3
-0.59
0.14
Net debt / equity
767.78
12.24
2.98
6.54
Net debt / op. profit
-140.02
-11.45
63.93
28.3
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-46.68
-55.08
-46.59
-50.89
Employee costs
-16.57
-18.41
-16.55
-14.68
Other costs
-37.89
-37.6
-34.85
-30.13
