EL Forge Ltd Key Ratios

6.65
(4.72%)
Jan 27, 2015|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR EL Forge Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2014Jun-2013Jun-2012Jun-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-12.53

-2.48

-13.17

Op profit growth

-90.98

-642.58

-59.56

EBIT growth

-58.64

-357.9

-678.54

Net profit growth

-68.88

471.83

-38.74

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-1.14

-11.11

1.99

4.28

EBIT margin

-8.78

-18.58

7.02

-1.05

Net profit margin

-11.66

-32.79

-5.59

-7.92

RoCE

-5.48

-11.77

4.19

RoNW

-48.27

-30.26

-4.36

RoA

-1.82

-5.19

-0.83

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-9.08

-21.11

-7.37

-22.96

Book value per share

0.09

5.31

22.4

26.4

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.37

-0.18

-0.98

-0.56

P/B

-0.58

-6.05

0.44

0.49

EV/EBIDTA

-1,101.22

-13.35

9.14

19.96

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

0

14.64

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

105.43

105.39

95.52

Inventory days

119.34

114.48

93.58

Creditor days

-139.85

-104.69

-40.69

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

3.04

1.3

-0.59

0.14

Net debt / equity

767.78

12.24

2.98

6.54

Net debt / op. profit

-140.02

-11.45

63.93

28.3

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-46.68

-55.08

-46.59

-50.89

Employee costs

-16.57

-18.41

-16.55

-14.68

Other costs

-37.89

-37.6

-34.85

-30.13

QUICKLINKS FOR EL Forge Ltd

