EL Forge Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

6.65
(4.72%)
Jan 27, 2015|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

27.29

32.8

42.45

32.55

yoy growth (%)

-16.78

-22.74

30.43

-16.03

Raw materials

-14.42

-18.61

-26.25

-19.27

As % of sales

52.84

56.76

61.83

59.2

Employee costs

-4.79

-7.44

-7.37

-6.52

As % of sales

17.55

22.68

17.36

20.03

Other costs

-18.78

-8.89

-11.41

-9.58

As % of sales (Other Cost)

68.81

27.12

26.88

29.43

Operating profit

-10.7

-2.15

-2.58

-2.82

OPM

-39.21

-6.56

-6.07

-8.67

Depreciation

-6.11

-6.58

-6.85

-8.21

Interest expense

-0.46

-0.19

-3.4

-2.88

Other income

11.34

0.05

0.06

0

Profit before tax

-5.93

-8.88

-12.76

-13.93

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-5.93

-8.88

-12.76

-13.93

Exceptional items

3.65

9.49

1.13

-2.04

Net profit

-2.28

0.61

-11.63

-15.97

yoy growth (%)

-474.06

-105.24

-27.2

-0.58

NPM

-8.36

1.86

-27.39

-49.08

