Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
27.29
32.8
42.45
32.55
yoy growth (%)
-16.78
-22.74
30.43
-16.03
Raw materials
-14.42
-18.61
-26.25
-19.27
As % of sales
52.84
56.76
61.83
59.2
Employee costs
-4.79
-7.44
-7.37
-6.52
As % of sales
17.55
22.68
17.36
20.03
Other costs
-18.78
-8.89
-11.41
-9.58
As % of sales (Other Cost)
68.81
27.12
26.88
29.43
Operating profit
-10.7
-2.15
-2.58
-2.82
OPM
-39.21
-6.56
-6.07
-8.67
Depreciation
-6.11
-6.58
-6.85
-8.21
Interest expense
-0.46
-0.19
-3.4
-2.88
Other income
11.34
0.05
0.06
0
Profit before tax
-5.93
-8.88
-12.76
-13.93
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-5.93
-8.88
-12.76
-13.93
Exceptional items
3.65
9.49
1.13
-2.04
Net profit
-2.28
0.61
-11.63
-15.97
yoy growth (%)
-474.06
-105.24
-27.2
-0.58
NPM
-8.36
1.86
-27.39
-49.08
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.