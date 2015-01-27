iifl-logo-icon 1
EL Forge Ltd Cash Flow Statement

6.65
(4.72%)
Jan 27, 2015|12:00:00 AM

EL Forge FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-5.93

-8.88

-12.76

-13.93

Depreciation

-6.11

-6.58

-6.85

-8.21

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

72.85

-75.66

-9.32

11.89

Other operating items

Operating

60.79

-91.12

-28.94

-10.26

Capital expenditure

3.45

0.67

-3.98

-32.1

Free cash flow

64.24

-90.44

-32.93

-42.36

Equity raised

-145.13

-169.62

-157.49

-152.01

Investing

-3.74

0

-0.11

0

Financing

0.17

13.63

-11.95

37.05

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-84.46

-246.43

-202.48

-157.32

