EL Forge Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-5.93
-8.88
-12.76
-13.93
Depreciation
-6.11
-6.58
-6.85
-8.21
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
72.85
-75.66
-9.32
11.89
Other operating items
Operating
60.79
-91.12
-28.94
-10.26
Capital expenditure
3.45
0.67
-3.98
-32.1
Free cash flow
64.24
-90.44
-32.93
-42.36
Equity raised
-145.13
-169.62
-157.49
-152.01
Investing
-3.74
0
-0.11
0
Financing
0.17
13.63
-11.95
37.05
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-84.46
-246.43
-202.48
-157.32
