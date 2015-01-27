iifl-logo-icon 1
EL Forge Ltd Balance Sheet

6.65
(4.72%)
Jan 27, 2015

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

20.32

20.32

20.32

20.32

Preference Capital

0

12.11

12.11

12.11

Reserves

2.16

-81.13

-78.82

-74.85

Net Worth

22.48

-48.7

-46.39

-42.42

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

22.48

-48.7

-46.39

-42.42

Fixed Assets

22.01

23.47

26.56

31.99

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-3.08

-74.49

-74.36

-75.25

Inventories

3.8

4.18

4.3

3.59

Inventory Days

48

Sundry Debtors

5.44

3.78

1.99

1.36

Debtor Days

18.18

Other Current Assets

3.16

3.36

2.64

2.7

Sundry Creditors

-8.46

-7.49

-2.44

-3.16

Creditor Days

42.25

Other Current Liabilities

-7.02

-78.32

-80.85

-79.74

Cash

3.55

2.33

1.42

0.83

Total Assets

22.48

-48.69

-46.38

-42.43

