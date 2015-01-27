EL Forge Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.32
20.32
20.32
20.32
Preference Capital
0
12.11
12.11
12.11
Reserves
2.16
-81.13
-78.82
-74.85
Net Worth
22.48
-48.7
-46.39
-42.42
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
22.48
-48.7
-46.39
-42.42
Fixed Assets
22.01
23.47
26.56
31.99
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-3.08
-74.49
-74.36
-75.25
Inventories
3.8
4.18
4.3
3.59
Inventory Days
48
Sundry Debtors
5.44
3.78
1.99
1.36
Debtor Days
18.18
Other Current Assets
3.16
3.36
2.64
2.7
Sundry Creditors
-8.46
-7.49
-2.44
-3.16
Creditor Days
42.25
Other Current Liabilities
-7.02
-78.32
-80.85
-79.74
Cash
3.55
2.33
1.42
0.83
Total Assets
22.48
-48.69
-46.38
-42.43
