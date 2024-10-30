Board Meeting 30 Oct 2024 23 Oct 2024

EL FORGE LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To inform you that a meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on wednesday 30th september 2024 inter lia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended 30th september 2024 Standalone Un Audited Financial Results of the Company approved by the Audit Committee for the Quarter and Half Year Ended 30/09/2024 Standalone Un Audited Financial Results of the Company approved by the Audit Committee for the Quarter and Half Year Ended 30/09/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.10.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Aug 2024 26 Jul 2024

EL FORGE LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended 30th june 2024. to decide on the date and time AGM and consider the notice and reports forming parts of the annual report. Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the Company approved by the Audit committee for the Quarter Ended 30/06/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.08.2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 16 May 2024

EL FORGE LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations) this is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday May 24 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended March 31 2024. Pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended and the Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading (the Code) the Trading Window of the Company was closed from April 01 2024 till 48 hours after the results are made public on May 24 2024. You are requested to kindly take the same on your record Standalone Financial results of the company approved by the audit committee for the quarter and year ended 31/03/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.05.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024