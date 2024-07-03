SectorCastings, Forgings & Fastners
Open₹558.8
Prev. Close₹554.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,449.57
Day's High₹565.9
Day's Low₹527
52 Week's High₹744.3
52 Week's Low₹304.35
Book Value₹126.28
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,911.26
P/E45.24
EPS12.24
Divi. Yield0.36
The tie-up would focus on latching relays for power transmission, industrial grids, and other applications in India, said the filing by the company at the stock exchange.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.2
7.2
7.2
7.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
424.42
394.25
355.91
327.43
Net Worth
431.62
401.45
363.11
334.63
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
352.95
364.24
452.9
370.88
yoy growth (%)
-3.09
-19.57
22.11
0.4
Raw materials
-121.27
-137.38
-168.25
-134.04
As % of sales
34.36
37.71
37.14
36.14
Employee costs
-36.07
-36.27
-33.52
-30.75
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
33.59
36.98
74.92
60.37
Depreciation
-26.31
-24.21
-17.58
-16.63
Tax paid
-6.75
-4.65
-26.26
-21.16
Working capital
56.75
40.22
15.56
-11.55
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-3.09
-19.57
22.11
0.4
Op profit growth
1.54
-32.31
19.81
22.28
EBIT growth
-4.74
-45.04
19.33
31.56
Net profit growth
-15.94
-40.3
24.11
37.97
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
931.97
771.98
509.58
355.48
364.24
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
931.97
771.98
509.58
355.48
364.24
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
6.94
6.34
3.03
3.03
6.24
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bharat Forge Ltd
BHARATFORG
1,296.15
|41.27
|61,986.58
|361.16
|0.68
|2,246.67
|219.08
AIA Engineering Ltd
AIAENG
3,381.75
|29.29
|31,890.19
|217.21
|0.47
|800.44
|652.52
PTC Industries Ltd
PTCIL
14,404.3
|0
|21,629.59
|9.06
|0
|69.21
|871.96
CIE Automotive India Ltd
CIEINDIA
486.45
|31.67
|18,427.53
|123.61
|1.03
|1,135.96
|134.28
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd
RKFORGE
917.4
|51.44
|16,594.91
|182.8
|0.22
|952.32
|161.13
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Anil Aggarwal
Whole-time Director
ATUL AGGARWAL
Independent Non Exe. Director
T N Kapoor
Independent Non Exe. Director
Chhotu Ram Sharma
Independent Non Executive Women Director
Malini Sud
Independent Non Exe. Director
Shailendra Swarup
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rakesh Batra
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Jaideep Wadhwa
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Akhill Aggarwal
Reports by Sterling Tools Ltd
Summary
Sterling Tools Limited (STL), was incorporated on 7 June 1979. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and sale of high tensile (HT) cold forged fasteners mainly for automobiles. STL which has started its commercial production in 1981 has increased its installed capacity in stages over the years to level of 7500 MTPA as on 2000-01. It has completed an expansion project in the year 1995-96 by which the installed capacity for manufacturing HT Fasteners increased from 4000 tpa to 6600 tpa at a cost of Rs.10 crore mainly funded through its maiden public issue in Apr 1995. Further in 1996-97 and 2000-01 the capacity has expanded by 400 tpa and 500 tpa respectively.The company supplies to diverse segments in the auto sector like two- and four-wheeler passenger transport, goods transport, tractors and farm equipment. Over the years, its clientele has expanded to include most of the major automobile OEMs. Its client list includes Eicher, Escorts, Bajaj Auto, Maruti Udyog, Hero Honda and Telco.STL has created a niche for itself as a supplier to the leaders in the various segments of the automobile industry. The company is the largest supplier of HT fasteners to Hero Honda and the second-largest supplier to Maruti, Bajaj Auto and TELCO. STL known in the industry for its indigenous development of requisite technical skill for 14 years has wide product range which includes over 2000 types of fasteners ranging from 5 mm to 24 mm in diameter. The company obtained ISO 9002 certification dur
The Sterling Tools Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹530.55 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sterling Tools Ltd is ₹1911.26 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sterling Tools Ltd is 45.24 and 4.41 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sterling Tools Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sterling Tools Ltd is ₹304.35 and ₹744.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sterling Tools Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.72%, 3 Years at 44.31%, 1 Year at 53.72%, 6 Month at 47.20%, 3 Month at 0.76% and 1 Month at -22.17%.
