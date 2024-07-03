iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sterling Tools Ltd Share Price

530.55
(-4.26%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:19 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open558.8
  • Day's High565.9
  • 52 Wk High744.3
  • Prev. Close554.15
  • Day's Low527
  • 52 Wk Low 304.35
  • Turnover (lac)1,449.57
  • P/E45.24
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value126.28
  • EPS12.24
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,911.26
  • Div. Yield0.36
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Sterling Tools Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Castings, Forgings & Fastners

Open

558.8

Prev. Close

554.15

Turnover(Lac.)

1,449.57

Day's High

565.9

Day's Low

527

52 Week's High

744.3

52 Week's Low

304.35

Book Value

126.28

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,911.26

P/E

45.24

EPS

12.24

Divi. Yield

0.36

Sterling Tools Ltd Corporate Action

10 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

arrow

23 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 23 Aug, 2024

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

23 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Sterling Tools Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Sterling Tools Partners with Zhejiang Meishuo for Power Transmission Solutions

Sterling Tools Partners with Zhejiang Meishuo for Power Transmission Solutions

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Dec 2024|06:11 PM

The tie-up would focus on latching relays for power transmission, industrial grids, and other applications in India, said the filing by the company at the stock exchange.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Sterling Tools Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:16 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 65.76%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 65.76%

Non-Promoter- 4.85%

Institutions: 4.85%

Non-Institutions: 29.37%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Sterling Tools Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.2

7.2

7.2

7.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

424.42

394.25

355.91

327.43

Net Worth

431.62

401.45

363.11

334.63

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

352.95

364.24

452.9

370.88

yoy growth (%)

-3.09

-19.57

22.11

0.4

Raw materials

-121.27

-137.38

-168.25

-134.04

As % of sales

34.36

37.71

37.14

36.14

Employee costs

-36.07

-36.27

-33.52

-30.75

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

33.59

36.98

74.92

60.37

Depreciation

-26.31

-24.21

-17.58

-16.63

Tax paid

-6.75

-4.65

-26.26

-21.16

Working capital

56.75

40.22

15.56

-11.55

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-3.09

-19.57

22.11

0.4

Op profit growth

1.54

-32.31

19.81

22.28

EBIT growth

-4.74

-45.04

19.33

31.56

Net profit growth

-15.94

-40.3

24.11

37.97

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

931.97

771.98

509.58

355.48

364.24

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

931.97

771.98

509.58

355.48

364.24

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

6.94

6.34

3.03

3.03

6.24

View Annually Results

Sterling Tools Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bharat Forge Ltd

BHARATFORG

1,296.15

41.2761,986.58361.160.682,246.67219.08

AIA Engineering Ltd

AIAENG

3,381.75

29.2931,890.19217.210.47800.44652.52

PTC Industries Ltd

PTCIL

14,404.3

021,629.599.06069.21871.96

CIE Automotive India Ltd

CIEINDIA

486.45

31.6718,427.53123.611.031,135.96134.28

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd

RKFORGE

917.4

51.4416,594.91182.80.22952.32161.13

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Sterling Tools Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Anil Aggarwal

Whole-time Director

ATUL AGGARWAL

Independent Non Exe. Director

T N Kapoor

Independent Non Exe. Director

Chhotu Ram Sharma

Independent Non Executive Women Director

Malini Sud

Independent Non Exe. Director

Shailendra Swarup

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rakesh Batra

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Jaideep Wadhwa

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Akhill Aggarwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sterling Tools Ltd

Summary

Sterling Tools Limited (STL), was incorporated on 7 June 1979. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and sale of high tensile (HT) cold forged fasteners mainly for automobiles. STL which has started its commercial production in 1981 has increased its installed capacity in stages over the years to level of 7500 MTPA as on 2000-01. It has completed an expansion project in the year 1995-96 by which the installed capacity for manufacturing HT Fasteners increased from 4000 tpa to 6600 tpa at a cost of Rs.10 crore mainly funded through its maiden public issue in Apr 1995. Further in 1996-97 and 2000-01 the capacity has expanded by 400 tpa and 500 tpa respectively.The company supplies to diverse segments in the auto sector like two- and four-wheeler passenger transport, goods transport, tractors and farm equipment. Over the years, its clientele has expanded to include most of the major automobile OEMs. Its client list includes Eicher, Escorts, Bajaj Auto, Maruti Udyog, Hero Honda and Telco.STL has created a niche for itself as a supplier to the leaders in the various segments of the automobile industry. The company is the largest supplier of HT fasteners to Hero Honda and the second-largest supplier to Maruti, Bajaj Auto and TELCO. STL known in the industry for its indigenous development of requisite technical skill for 14 years has wide product range which includes over 2000 types of fasteners ranging from 5 mm to 24 mm in diameter. The company obtained ISO 9002 certification dur
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Sterling Tools Ltd share price today?

The Sterling Tools Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹530.55 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sterling Tools Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sterling Tools Ltd is ₹1911.26 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sterling Tools Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sterling Tools Ltd is 45.24 and 4.41 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sterling Tools Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sterling Tools Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sterling Tools Ltd is ₹304.35 and ₹744.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sterling Tools Ltd?

Sterling Tools Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.72%, 3 Years at 44.31%, 1 Year at 53.72%, 6 Month at 47.20%, 3 Month at 0.76% and 1 Month at -22.17%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sterling Tools Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sterling Tools Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 65.77 %
Institutions - 4.86 %
Public - 29.38 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Sterling Tools Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.