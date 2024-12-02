iifl-logo-icon 1
Sterling Tools Ltd AGM

518.3
(0.59%)
Jan 15, 2025

Sterling Tools CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
Purpose AGM Date Announcement Date
AGM13 Sep 202423 Aug 2024
AGM 13/09/2024 Summary of Proceedings of 45th AGM of Sterling Tools Limited held on Friday, 13th Sep 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/09/2024) Intimation of result of Scrutiniser report on remote e- voting of 45th AGM of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.09.2024)

Sterling Tools: Related News

Sterling Tools Partners with Zhejiang Meishuo for Power Transmission Solutions

Sterling Tools Partners with Zhejiang Meishuo for Power Transmission Solutions

2 Dec 2024

The tie-up would focus on latching relays for power transmission, industrial grids, and other applications in India, said the filing by the company at the stock exchange.

