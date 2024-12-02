Sterling Tools Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.2
7.2
7.2
7.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
424.42
394.25
355.91
327.43
Net Worth
431.62
401.45
363.11
334.63
Minority Interest
Debt
99.88
124
123.97
105.44
Deferred Tax Liability Net
17.43
19.66
18.94
18.47
Total Liabilities
548.93
545.11
506.02
458.54
Fixed Assets
254.63
268.05
267.24
245.33
Intangible Assets
Investments
53.99
60.76
43.95
45.77
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.44
2.11
2.57
2.42
Networking Capital
158.87
167.8
172.71
138.36
Inventories
130.53
124.43
102.37
109.41
Inventory Days
113.14
Sundry Debtors
63.23
65.24
56.95
41.56
Debtor Days
42.97
Other Current Assets
34.98
43.95
72.54
48.28
Sundry Creditors
-33.99
-29.96
-27.7
-30.09
Creditor Days
31.11
Other Current Liabilities
-35.88
-35.86
-31.45
-30.8
Cash
79.03
46.39
19.55
26.67
Total Assets
548.96
545.11
506.02
458.55
The tie-up would focus on latching relays for power transmission, industrial grids, and other applications in India, said the filing by the company at the stock exchange.Read More
