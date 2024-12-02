Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
352.95
364.24
452.9
370.88
yoy growth (%)
-3.09
-19.57
22.11
0.4
Raw materials
-121.27
-137.38
-168.25
-134.04
As % of sales
34.36
37.71
37.14
36.14
Employee costs
-36.07
-36.27
-33.52
-30.75
As % of sales
10.22
9.95
7.4
8.29
Other costs
-133.26
-129.2
-160.45
-130.4
As % of sales (Other Cost)
37.75
35.47
35.42
35.16
Operating profit
62.32
61.37
90.67
75.67
OPM
17.65
16.85
20.02
20.4
Depreciation
-26.31
-24.21
-17.58
-16.63
Interest expense
-7.6
-6.26
-3.77
-5.58
Other income
5.18
6.09
5.61
6.91
Profit before tax
33.59
36.98
74.92
60.37
Taxes
-6.75
-4.65
-26.26
-21.16
Tax rate
-20.09
-12.58
-35.05
-35.05
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
26.83
32.33
48.66
39.2
Exceptional items
-2.42
-3.28
0
0
Net profit
24.41
29.04
48.66
39.2
yoy growth (%)
-15.94
-40.3
24.11
37.97
NPM
6.91
7.97
10.74
10.57
The tie-up would focus on latching relays for power transmission, industrial grids, and other applications in India, said the filing by the company at the stock exchange.Read More
