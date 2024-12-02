Sterling Tools Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
33.59
36.98
74.92
60.37
Depreciation
-26.31
-24.21
-17.58
-16.63
Tax paid
-6.75
-4.65
-26.26
-21.16
Working capital
56.75
40.22
15.56
-11.55
Other operating items
Operating
57.27
48.33
46.63
11.01
Capital expenditure
14.09
143.01
11.53
32.57
Free cash flow
71.36
191.34
58.16
43.58
Equity raised
604.51
520.48
353.44
251.5
Investing
12.14
-38.77
54.53
11.99
Financing
33.14
40.73
-5.87
-28.99
Dividends paid
0
7.2
3.56
6.83
Net in cash
721.15
720.98
463.82
284.93
The tie-up would focus on latching relays for power transmission, industrial grids, and other applications in India, said the filing by the company at the stock exchange.Read More
