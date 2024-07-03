Sterling Tools Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
565.66
501.2
430.78
419.5
352.47
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
565.66
501.2
430.78
419.5
352.47
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.91
2.96
3.98
-1.67
8.02
Total Income
569.57
504.16
434.75
417.83
360.49
Total Expenditure
501.44
444.5
380.24
369
305.44
PBIDT
68.13
59.65
54.51
48.83
55.05
Interest
4.8
4.16
4.76
4.58
4.26
PBDT
63.34
55.49
49.75
44.26
50.79
Depreciation
16.36
16.65
16.4
15.8
15.92
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
11.93
10.52
9.07
8.18
7.72
Deferred Tax
-0.83
-1.51
-1.24
-1.41
0.96
Reported Profit After Tax
35.88
29.83
25.53
21.7
26.18
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
35.88
29.83
25.53
21.7
26.18
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0.29
-3.29
5.06
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
35.88
29.83
25.24
24.99
21.12
EPS (Unit Curr.)
9.96
8.28
7.09
6.02
7.27
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
7.2
7.2
7.2
7.2
7.2
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
12.04
11.9
12.65
11.64
15.61
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
6.34
5.95
5.92
5.17
7.42
The tie-up would focus on latching relays for power transmission, industrial grids, and other applications in India, said the filing by the company at the stock exchange.Read More
