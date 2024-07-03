Sterling Tools Ltd Summary

Sterling Tools Limited (STL), was incorporated on 7 June 1979. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and sale of high tensile (HT) cold forged fasteners mainly for automobiles. STL which has started its commercial production in 1981 has increased its installed capacity in stages over the years to level of 7500 MTPA as on 2000-01. It has completed an expansion project in the year 1995-96 by which the installed capacity for manufacturing HT Fasteners increased from 4000 tpa to 6600 tpa at a cost of Rs.10 crore mainly funded through its maiden public issue in Apr 1995. Further in 1996-97 and 2000-01 the capacity has expanded by 400 tpa and 500 tpa respectively.The company supplies to diverse segments in the auto sector like two- and four-wheeler passenger transport, goods transport, tractors and farm equipment. Over the years, its clientele has expanded to include most of the major automobile OEMs. Its client list includes Eicher, Escorts, Bajaj Auto, Maruti Udyog, Hero Honda and Telco.STL has created a niche for itself as a supplier to the leaders in the various segments of the automobile industry. The company is the largest supplier of HT fasteners to Hero Honda and the second-largest supplier to Maruti, Bajaj Auto and TELCO. STL known in the industry for its indigenous development of requisite technical skill for 14 years has wide product range which includes over 2000 types of fasteners ranging from 5 mm to 24 mm in diameter. The company obtained ISO 9002 certification during 1998 and QS 9002 during 1999-2000. It is in the process of installing spherodising and annealing facility for raw materials viz. steel wire rods / wires. STL is also trying to penetrate the export markets in UK, Germany, France, Belgium and Italy.The Company allotted Bonus Shares in the ratio of 1 Equity Share for every 1 existing Equity Share of the Company held by the members on 22nd November, 2005. The Companys Equity Shares were listed with National Stock Exchange of India Limited and admitted to dealing on the Exchange with effect from 2nd February, 2006.During the Year 2009-10, Company got into a Joint Venture Agreement with M/s Borstlap Masters in Fasteners Group B.V. (Fabory), a Netherland based Company to form a Joint Venture Company in India in ratio of 50:50. Accordingly a Joint Venture Company named Sterling Fabory India Private Limited was formed in March, 2010 in Delhi. During the financial year 2010-11, the Company invested Rs 1,75,00,000/- in Equity Share Capital of the Company of Sterling Fabory India Private Limited, a Joint venture Company, which started its operations in April 2010 by establishing its main Trading Setup at Faridabad with Branch office/ Warehouse at Pune. Further, during FY 2016-17, the Company acquired 100% shareholding of Haryana Ispat Pvt. Ltd. on 25th November, 2016. Hence the said Company became a wholly owned Subsidiary of Company w.e.f. 25th November, 2016.The fourth manufacturing facility at Kolar District, Bengaluru was made operational with an installed capacity of 6000 MT annually in FY 2018-19. Sterling Gtake E-Mobility Limited was formed as a subsidiary of Company in January 2020 for manufacturing Motor Control Units (MCUs) for Electric Vehicles on a Joint Venture arrangement basis with a China based Company named Jiangsu Gtake Electric Company Ltd. and the said Company was termed as a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Company in Mar 20.The Company commissioned the first EV component manufacturing plant in Faridabad in 2020-21. Upon the expansion, the Companys annual production has increased from 3,00,000 Motor Control Units (MCUs) to 6,00,000 MCUs in 2023.