SectorCastings, Forgings & Fastners
Open₹1,059.05
Prev. Close₹1,055.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹170.24
Day's High₹1,059.05
Day's Low₹993.1
52 Week's High₹1,541.9
52 Week's Low₹775.55
Book Value₹337.61
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,642.61
P/E31.04
EPS33.95
Divi. Yield0.71
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.06
8.06
8.06
7.58
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
511.29
462.41
421.6
303.9
Net Worth
519.35
470.47
429.66
311.48
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
731.83
856.2
928.64
711.1
yoy growth (%)
-14.52
-7.79
30.59
4.18
Raw materials
-377.63
-457.06
-468.17
-365.72
As % of sales
51.6
53.38
50.41
51.43
Employee costs
-106.66
-113.92
-131.12
-99.84
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-5.51
24.84
52.89
33.97
Depreciation
-45.68
-40.95
-29.9
-25
Tax paid
-1.94
-8.01
-16.72
-10.67
Working capital
-6.78
84.59
64.24
49.88
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-14.52
-7.79
30.59
4.18
Op profit growth
-29.16
-1.18
27.6
9.71
EBIT growth
-54.23
-22.44
37.5
11.77
Net profit growth
-144.32
-53.45
55.23
6.53
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,559.37
1,401.16
1,078.05
848.57
957.19
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,559.37
1,401.16
1,078.05
848.57
957.19
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.8
3.5
3.32
2.86
2.79
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bharat Forge Ltd
BHARATFORG
1,296.15
|41.27
|61,986.58
|361.16
|0.68
|2,246.67
|219.08
AIA Engineering Ltd
AIAENG
3,381.75
|29.29
|31,890.19
|217.21
|0.47
|800.44
|652.52
PTC Industries Ltd
PTCIL
14,404.3
|0
|21,629.59
|9.06
|0
|69.21
|871.96
CIE Automotive India Ltd
CIEINDIA
486.45
|31.67
|18,427.53
|123.61
|1.03
|1,135.96
|134.28
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd
RKFORGE
917.4
|51.44
|16,594.91
|182.8
|0.22
|952.32
|161.13
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Shailendrajit Rai
Non Executive Director
PAMELA SHALIENDRAJIT RAI
Non Executive Director
Junichi Suzuki
Chairman & Independent Directo
Ajay Nanavati
Independent Non Exe. Director
VEENA VIKAS MANKAR
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Amruta Joshi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Alfred Knecht
Non Executive Director
Jitendra Panjabi
Additional Director
AJAY SHRIRAM PATIL
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Alicon Castalloy Ltd
Summary
Alicon Castalloy Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of Enkei Castalloy Limited in 1990, which got changed to Alicon Castalloy Limited in September, 2010. The Company is the manufacturer of aluminium alloy die castings mainly used in automotive segment of the industry in India. The Company s products also cover non-auto sector of the Industry.The Companys customers are Maruti Suzuki Limited, Honda Siel Cars Limited, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto Limited, Hero Honda Motor Industries, Honda Scooter and Motorcycle Company. International customers include John Deere, Behr Group, GE, Knorr Bremse, ZF Group, and GWK Group. Technical expertise from Enkei Japan has helped in establishing one of the most advanced manufacturing systems in India for aluminum die cast products. Alicon Group currently leads the Indian market in manufacturing cylinder heads for two wheelers and 4 wheelers. alicon group has the distinction of being a single source supplier of many critical engine parts to some of Indias largest OEMs.As of March 31, 2010, the Companys products included cylinder heads for passenger cars, cylinder heads for four stroke 2/3 wheelers, support brackets, intake manifolds, EGR valve and rack housing and CAC tanks. As of March 31, 2010, the annual capacity through the facilities is 20,000 metric tons of the aluminum casting. On April 1, 2010, the alloy wheel business was demerged into a separate company, Enkei Wheels India Ltd.During FY 2014-15, the Casting Unit of Atlas Castall
Read More
The Alicon Castalloy Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1010.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Alicon Castalloy Ltd is ₹1642.61 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Alicon Castalloy Ltd is 31.04 and 3.14 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Alicon Castalloy Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Alicon Castalloy Ltd is ₹775.55 and ₹1541.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Alicon Castalloy Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.54%, 3 Years at 8.61%, 1 Year at 23.90%, 6 Month at -20.01%, 3 Month at -19.86% and 1 Month at -7.00%.
