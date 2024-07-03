iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Alicon Castalloy Ltd Share Price

1,010.1
(-4.31%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:33:16 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,059.05
  • Day's High1,059.05
  • 52 Wk High1,541.9
  • Prev. Close1,055.65
  • Day's Low993.1
  • 52 Wk Low 775.55
  • Turnover (lac)170.24
  • P/E31.04
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value337.61
  • EPS33.95
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,642.61
  • Div. Yield0.71
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Alicon Castalloy Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Castings, Forgings & Fastners

Open

1,059.05

Prev. Close

1,055.65

Turnover(Lac.)

170.24

Day's High

1,059.05

Day's Low

993.1

52 Week's High

1,541.9

52 Week's Low

775.55

Book Value

337.61

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,642.61

P/E

31.04

EPS

33.95

Divi. Yield

0.71

Alicon Castalloy Ltd Corporate Action

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Aug, 2024

arrow

13 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 4.5

arrow

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Alicon Castalloy Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Alicon Castalloy Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:52 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 54.18%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 54.18%

Non-Promoter- 12.26%

Institutions: 12.26%

Non-Institutions: 33.55%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Alicon Castalloy Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.06

8.06

8.06

7.58

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

511.29

462.41

421.6

303.9

Net Worth

519.35

470.47

429.66

311.48

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

731.83

856.2

928.64

711.1

yoy growth (%)

-14.52

-7.79

30.59

4.18

Raw materials

-377.63

-457.06

-468.17

-365.72

As % of sales

51.6

53.38

50.41

51.43

Employee costs

-106.66

-113.92

-131.12

-99.84

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-5.51

24.84

52.89

33.97

Depreciation

-45.68

-40.95

-29.9

-25

Tax paid

-1.94

-8.01

-16.72

-10.67

Working capital

-6.78

84.59

64.24

49.88

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-14.52

-7.79

30.59

4.18

Op profit growth

-29.16

-1.18

27.6

9.71

EBIT growth

-54.23

-22.44

37.5

11.77

Net profit growth

-144.32

-53.45

55.23

6.53

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,559.37

1,401.16

1,078.05

848.57

957.19

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,559.37

1,401.16

1,078.05

848.57

957.19

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.8

3.5

3.32

2.86

2.79

View Annually Results

Alicon Castalloy Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bharat Forge Ltd

BHARATFORG

1,296.15

41.2761,986.58361.160.682,246.67219.08

AIA Engineering Ltd

AIAENG

3,381.75

29.2931,890.19217.210.47800.44652.52

PTC Industries Ltd

PTCIL

14,404.3

021,629.599.06069.21871.96

CIE Automotive India Ltd

CIEINDIA

486.45

31.6718,427.53123.611.031,135.96134.28

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd

RKFORGE

917.4

51.4416,594.91182.80.22952.32161.13

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Alicon Castalloy Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Shailendrajit Rai

Non Executive Director

PAMELA SHALIENDRAJIT RAI

Non Executive Director

Junichi Suzuki

Chairman & Independent Directo

Ajay Nanavati

Independent Non Exe. Director

VEENA VIKAS MANKAR

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Amruta Joshi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Alfred Knecht

Non Executive Director

Jitendra Panjabi

Additional Director

AJAY SHRIRAM PATIL

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Alicon Castalloy Ltd

Summary

Alicon Castalloy Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of Enkei Castalloy Limited in 1990, which got changed to Alicon Castalloy Limited in September, 2010. The Company is the manufacturer of aluminium alloy die castings mainly used in automotive segment of the industry in India. The Company s products also cover non-auto sector of the Industry.The Companys customers are Maruti Suzuki Limited, Honda Siel Cars Limited, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto Limited, Hero Honda Motor Industries, Honda Scooter and Motorcycle Company. International customers include John Deere, Behr Group, GE, Knorr Bremse, ZF Group, and GWK Group. Technical expertise from Enkei Japan has helped in establishing one of the most advanced manufacturing systems in India for aluminum die cast products. Alicon Group currently leads the Indian market in manufacturing cylinder heads for two wheelers and 4 wheelers. alicon group has the distinction of being a single source supplier of many critical engine parts to some of Indias largest OEMs.As of March 31, 2010, the Companys products included cylinder heads for passenger cars, cylinder heads for four stroke 2/3 wheelers, support brackets, intake manifolds, EGR valve and rack housing and CAC tanks. As of March 31, 2010, the annual capacity through the facilities is 20,000 metric tons of the aluminum casting. On April 1, 2010, the alloy wheel business was demerged into a separate company, Enkei Wheels India Ltd.During FY 2014-15, the Casting Unit of Atlas Castall
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Alicon Castalloy Ltd share price today?

The Alicon Castalloy Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1010.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Alicon Castalloy Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Alicon Castalloy Ltd is ₹1642.61 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Alicon Castalloy Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Alicon Castalloy Ltd is 31.04 and 3.14 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Alicon Castalloy Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Alicon Castalloy Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Alicon Castalloy Ltd is ₹775.55 and ₹1541.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Alicon Castalloy Ltd?

Alicon Castalloy Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.54%, 3 Years at 8.61%, 1 Year at 23.90%, 6 Month at -20.01%, 3 Month at -19.86% and 1 Month at -7.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Alicon Castalloy Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Alicon Castalloy Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 54.18 %
Institutions - 12.27 %
Public - 33.55 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Alicon Castalloy Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.