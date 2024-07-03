Alicon Castalloy Ltd Summary

Alicon Castalloy Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of Enkei Castalloy Limited in 1990, which got changed to Alicon Castalloy Limited in September, 2010. The Company is the manufacturer of aluminium alloy die castings mainly used in automotive segment of the industry in India. The Company s products also cover non-auto sector of the Industry.The Companys customers are Maruti Suzuki Limited, Honda Siel Cars Limited, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto Limited, Hero Honda Motor Industries, Honda Scooter and Motorcycle Company. International customers include John Deere, Behr Group, GE, Knorr Bremse, ZF Group, and GWK Group. Technical expertise from Enkei Japan has helped in establishing one of the most advanced manufacturing systems in India for aluminum die cast products. Alicon Group currently leads the Indian market in manufacturing cylinder heads for two wheelers and 4 wheelers. alicon group has the distinction of being a single source supplier of many critical engine parts to some of Indias largest OEMs.As of March 31, 2010, the Companys products included cylinder heads for passenger cars, cylinder heads for four stroke 2/3 wheelers, support brackets, intake manifolds, EGR valve and rack housing and CAC tanks. As of March 31, 2010, the annual capacity through the facilities is 20,000 metric tons of the aluminum casting. On April 1, 2010, the alloy wheel business was demerged into a separate company, Enkei Wheels India Ltd.During FY 2014-15, the Casting Unit of Atlas Castalloy Limited got merged with the Company through the Scheme of Arrangement by Honble High Court of Bombay on 23 October, 2015 which became effective from 29 November, 2015.The Company ramped up its capacities with the installation of advanced equipment at Shikrapur facility in 2023-24. In the Carbon-neutral segment, it increased the volumes of the motor housing for TACO to address the increased sales of Tata Motors Electric Vehicles. It started the production for HD-1 controller housing, which is supplied to Danfoss for the USA market. It developed E axle with thermalmanagement solution in 2024.