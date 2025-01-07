iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Alicon Castalloy Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,019.65
(1.75%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:34:58 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Alicon Castalloy Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

731.83

856.2

928.64

711.1

yoy growth (%)

-14.52

-7.79

30.59

4.18

Raw materials

-377.63

-457.06

-468.17

-365.72

As % of sales

51.6

53.38

50.41

51.43

Employee costs

-106.66

-113.92

-131.12

-99.84

As % of sales

14.57

13.3

14.11

14.04

Other costs

-175.42

-183.41

-226.32

-164.8

As % of sales (Other Cost)

23.97

21.42

24.37

23.17

Operating profit

72.11

101.8

103.02

80.73

OPM

9.85

11.89

11.09

11.35

Depreciation

-45.68

-40.95

-29.9

-25

Interest expense

-34.51

-38.5

-28.8

-25.43

Other income

2.56

2.5

8.57

3.67

Profit before tax

-5.51

24.84

52.89

33.97

Taxes

-1.94

-8.01

-16.72

-10.67

Tax rate

35.26

-32.25

-31.61

-31.41

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-7.46

16.83

36.17

23.3

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-7.46

16.83

36.17

23.3

yoy growth (%)

-144.32

-53.45

55.23

6.53

NPM

-1.01

1.96

3.89

3.27

Alicon Cast. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Alicon Castalloy Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.