|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
731.83
856.2
928.64
711.1
yoy growth (%)
-14.52
-7.79
30.59
4.18
Raw materials
-377.63
-457.06
-468.17
-365.72
As % of sales
51.6
53.38
50.41
51.43
Employee costs
-106.66
-113.92
-131.12
-99.84
As % of sales
14.57
13.3
14.11
14.04
Other costs
-175.42
-183.41
-226.32
-164.8
As % of sales (Other Cost)
23.97
21.42
24.37
23.17
Operating profit
72.11
101.8
103.02
80.73
OPM
9.85
11.89
11.09
11.35
Depreciation
-45.68
-40.95
-29.9
-25
Interest expense
-34.51
-38.5
-28.8
-25.43
Other income
2.56
2.5
8.57
3.67
Profit before tax
-5.51
24.84
52.89
33.97
Taxes
-1.94
-8.01
-16.72
-10.67
Tax rate
35.26
-32.25
-31.61
-31.41
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-7.46
16.83
36.17
23.3
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-7.46
16.83
36.17
23.3
yoy growth (%)
-144.32
-53.45
55.23
6.53
NPM
-1.01
1.96
3.89
3.27
