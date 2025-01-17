iifl-logo-icon 1
Alicon Castalloy Ltd Key Ratios

949.6
(-2.13%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:10 PM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-11.34

-5.55

31.34

3.03

Op profit growth

-21.47

-2.09

27.11

9.37

EBIT growth

-42.43

-24.31

38.81

13.34

Net profit growth

-111.3

-55.96

56.71

11.13

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

9.79

11.06

10.67

11.02

EBIT margin

4.38

6.75

8.42

7.97

Net profit margin

-0.22

1.77

3.81

3.19

RoCE

5.29

10.34

17.46

15.95

RoNW

-0.15

1.5

4.67

4.04

RoA

-0.06

0.68

1.97

1.59

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-1.38

12.37

28.94

20.14

Dividend per share

0

1.25

6.25

4.25

Cash EPS

-36.46

-19.59

4.83

-2.13

Book value per share

227.89

228.62

188.85

131.5

Valuation ratios

P/E

-309.13

14.32

19.78

22.43

P/CEPS

-11.7

-9.04

118.33

-211.55

P/B

1.87

0.77

3.03

3.43

EV/EBIDTA

10.79

5.44

8.65

8.84

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

10.15

21.59

21.1

Tax payout

-277.92

-32.72

-30.39

-30.42

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

142.28

125.9

91.07

83.3

Inventory days

49.78

37.3

27.82

27.42

Creditor days

-69.82

-73.55

-63.13

-64.62

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.02

-1.64

-2.86

-2.36

Net debt / equity

1.05

1.1

0.99

1.43

Net debt / op. profit

4.03

3.28

2.33

2.72

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-48.64

-50.94

-49.28

-49.88

Employee costs

-15.91

-14.94

-15.2

-15.34

Other costs

-25.63

-23.04

-24.83

-23.74

