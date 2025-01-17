Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-11.34
-5.55
31.34
3.03
Op profit growth
-21.47
-2.09
27.11
9.37
EBIT growth
-42.43
-24.31
38.81
13.34
Net profit growth
-111.3
-55.96
56.71
11.13
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
9.79
11.06
10.67
11.02
EBIT margin
4.38
6.75
8.42
7.97
Net profit margin
-0.22
1.77
3.81
3.19
RoCE
5.29
10.34
17.46
15.95
RoNW
-0.15
1.5
4.67
4.04
RoA
-0.06
0.68
1.97
1.59
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-1.38
12.37
28.94
20.14
Dividend per share
0
1.25
6.25
4.25
Cash EPS
-36.46
-19.59
4.83
-2.13
Book value per share
227.89
228.62
188.85
131.5
Valuation ratios
P/E
-309.13
14.32
19.78
22.43
P/CEPS
-11.7
-9.04
118.33
-211.55
P/B
1.87
0.77
3.03
3.43
EV/EBIDTA
10.79
5.44
8.65
8.84
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
10.15
21.59
21.1
Tax payout
-277.92
-32.72
-30.39
-30.42
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
142.28
125.9
91.07
83.3
Inventory days
49.78
37.3
27.82
27.42
Creditor days
-69.82
-73.55
-63.13
-64.62
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.02
-1.64
-2.86
-2.36
Net debt / equity
1.05
1.1
0.99
1.43
Net debt / op. profit
4.03
3.28
2.33
2.72
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-48.64
-50.94
-49.28
-49.88
Employee costs
-15.91
-14.94
-15.2
-15.34
Other costs
-25.63
-23.04
-24.83
-23.74
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.