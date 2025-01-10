Alicon Castalloy Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.06
8.06
8.06
7.58
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
511.29
462.41
421.6
303.9
Net Worth
519.35
470.47
429.66
311.48
Minority Interest
Debt
296.2
273.34
240.71
331.79
Deferred Tax Liability Net
16.94
21.51
30.5
32.1
Total Liabilities
832.49
765.32
700.87
675.37
Fixed Assets
473.98
424.67
397.47
374.33
Intangible Assets
Investments
14.08
14.08
11.33
11.33
Deferred Tax Asset Net
3
1.87
0.05
4.55
Networking Capital
339.31
318.65
285.71
271.18
Inventories
117.12
137.4
116.2
115.49
Inventory Days
57.59
Sundry Debtors
464.33
398.13
357.63
296.13
Debtor Days
147.69
Other Current Assets
51.09
36.77
46.14
43.44
Sundry Creditors
-87.07
-94.23
-128.91
-122.61
Creditor Days
61.15
Other Current Liabilities
-206.16
-159.42
-105.35
-61.27
Cash
2.11
6.05
6.3
13.98
Total Assets
832.48
765.32
700.86
675.37
