Alicon Castalloy Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,002.1
(-5.07%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:39 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Alicon Castalloy Ltd

Alicon Cast. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-5.51

24.84

52.89

33.97

Depreciation

-45.68

-40.95

-29.9

-25

Tax paid

-1.94

-8.01

-16.72

-10.67

Working capital

-6.78

84.59

64.24

49.88

Other operating items

Operating

-59.93

60.47

70.51

48.18

Capital expenditure

36.12

154.76

64.1

52.31

Free cash flow

-23.81

215.23

134.61

100.49

Equity raised

620.96

543.16

382.9

288.22

Investing

0

0

0.69

0.01

Financing

35.81

82.34

14.16

63.36

Dividends paid

0

1.73

8.35

5.2

Net in cash

632.95

842.46

540.72

457.29

QUICKLINKS FOR Alicon Castalloy Ltd

