|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|8 Aug 2024
|19 Sep 2024
|-
|4.5
|90
|Final
|Outcome of the Board Meeting Recommended final dividend of Rs. 4.50 per Equity Share of Rs.5/- each ( 90%) for the Financial Year 2023-24. The total dividend for the FY 2023-24 will be Rs.7.50 per share i.e. 150%.. For the purpose of determining the entitlement, Share Transfer Register and Register of Members will be closed form 20th September, 2024 to 27th September, 2024 (both days inclusive).
|Dividend
|16 May 2024
|31 May 2024
|31 May 2024
|3
|60
|Interim
|Declared an interim dividend of Rs.3/- per Equity Share of Rs.5/- each (60%) for the Financial Year 2023-2024. For the purpose of determining the entitlement, 31/05/2024 is fixed as record date.
