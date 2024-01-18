Outcome of the Board Meeting Recommended final dividend of Rs. 4.50 per Equity Share of Rs.5/- each ( 90%) for the Financial Year 2023-24. The total dividend for the FY 2023-24 will be Rs.7.50 per share i.e. 150%.. For the purpose of determining the entitlement, Share Transfer Register and Register of Members will be closed form 20th September, 2024 to 27th September, 2024 (both days inclusive).