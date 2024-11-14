|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|13 Nov 2024
|Alicon Castalloy Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial result for quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. The Board of Directors of Alicon Castalloy Ltd. in its meeting held today 14/11/2024 has approved the unaudited financial results (both standalone & consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Aug 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|Alicon Castalloy Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per letter attached As per letter attached Outcome of the Board Meeting Recommended final dividend of Rs. 4.50 per Equity Share of Rs.5/- each ( 90%) for the Financial Year 2023-24. The total dividend for the FY 2023-24 will be Rs.7.50 per share i.e. 150%.. For the purpose of determining the entitlement, Share Transfer Register and Register of Members will be closed form 20th September, 2024 to 27th September, 2024 (both days inclusive). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|16 May 2024
|9 May 2024
|Alicon Castalloy Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting to be held on 16th May 2024 as per letter attached As per letter attached Declared Interim Dividend of Rs. 3 per equity share of Rs. 5 each Board has approved Interim Dividend (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|26 Mar 2024
|26 Mar 2024
|as per letter attached
|Board Meeting
|9 Feb 2024
|3 Feb 2024
|Alicon Castalloy Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for quarter ended and nine months ended 31st December 2023. Approval of unaudited quarterly and nine months ended results as on 31st December 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.02.2024)
