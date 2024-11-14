Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 13 Nov 2024

Alicon Castalloy Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial result for quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. The Board of Directors of Alicon Castalloy Ltd. in its meeting held today 14/11/2024 has approved the unaudited financial results (both standalone & consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

Alicon Castalloy Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per letter attached As per letter attached Outcome of the Board Meeting Recommended final dividend of Rs. 4.50 per Equity Share of Rs.5/- each ( 90%) for the Financial Year 2023-24. The total dividend for the FY 2023-24 will be Rs.7.50 per share i.e. 150%.. For the purpose of determining the entitlement, Share Transfer Register and Register of Members will be closed form 20th September, 2024 to 27th September, 2024 (both days inclusive). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2024)

Alicon Castalloy Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting to be held on 16th May 2024 as per letter attached As per letter attached Declared Interim Dividend of Rs. 3 per equity share of Rs. 5 each Board has approved Interim Dividend (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/05/2024)

