Summary

Pritika Engineering Components Limited was incorporated as a Private Company under the name Pritika Engineering Components Private Limited with Registrar of Companies, Chandigarh dated 20th February, 2018. Pursuant to a Special Resolution passed by the Shareholders on 16th April, 2022, Company converted to Public Company and consequently, name of the Company was changed to Pritika Engineering Components Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 21st April, 2022 was issued to Company by the Registrar of Companies, Chandigarh.The Company caters to the tractor industry in the automotive sector with major dependency on Original Equipment Manufacturers. It supply product directly to OEM and through Promoter Company, Pritika Auto Industries Limited and Group Company, Pritika Industries Limited. Presently, the Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of precision machined components primarily for automotive industry, especially for tractors, trucks, and other commercial vehicles, etc.The Company manufactures various Tractors & Automobile components like End Cover, Cover Sealed Brake, Differential Case, Cover Hydraulic Lift, Cover Transcase, Front Wheel hubs, Fly Wheel Housing, Rear Axle Casings, Hydraulic Lift Covers, Brake Housing & Front Engine Supports etc. The Company has a manufacturing unit located in Punjab. It manufactures customized products for tractors, commercial vehicles & other construction equipments, etc which are supplied to Original Equipme

