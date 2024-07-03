Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCastings, Forgings & Fastners
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹196.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹13.46
Day's High₹192.4
Day's Low₹192.4
52 Week's High₹210
52 Week's Low₹46.5
Book Value₹32.64
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)253.63
P/E58.6
EPS3.35
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.18
10.88
7.63
7.63
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
27.18
16.76
8.89
4.99
Net Worth
40.36
27.64
16.52
12.62
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
87.32
82.32
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
87.32
82.32
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0.23
0.13
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bharat Forge Ltd
BHARATFORG
1,296.15
|41.27
|61,986.58
|361.16
|0.68
|2,246.67
|219.08
AIA Engineering Ltd
AIAENG
3,381.75
|29.29
|31,890.19
|217.21
|0.47
|800.44
|652.52
PTC Industries Ltd
PTCIL
14,404.3
|0
|21,629.59
|9.06
|0
|69.21
|871.96
CIE Automotive India Ltd
CIEINDIA
486.45
|31.67
|18,427.53
|123.61
|1.03
|1,135.96
|134.28
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd
RKFORGE
917.4
|51.44
|16,594.91
|182.8
|0.22
|952.32
|161.13
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Raminder Singh Nibber
Managing Director
Harpreet Singh Nibber
Ajay Kumar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Subramaniyam Bala
Independent Non Exe. Director
Neha
Independent Non Exe. Director
Bishwanath Choudhary
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Pritika Engineering Components Ltd
Summary
Pritika Engineering Components Limited was incorporated as a Private Company under the name Pritika Engineering Components Private Limited with Registrar of Companies, Chandigarh dated 20th February, 2018. Pursuant to a Special Resolution passed by the Shareholders on 16th April, 2022, Company converted to Public Company and consequently, name of the Company was changed to Pritika Engineering Components Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 21st April, 2022 was issued to Company by the Registrar of Companies, Chandigarh.The Company caters to the tractor industry in the automotive sector with major dependency on Original Equipment Manufacturers. It supply product directly to OEM and through Promoter Company, Pritika Auto Industries Limited and Group Company, Pritika Industries Limited. Presently, the Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of precision machined components primarily for automotive industry, especially for tractors, trucks, and other commercial vehicles, etc.The Company manufactures various Tractors & Automobile components like End Cover, Cover Sealed Brake, Differential Case, Cover Hydraulic Lift, Cover Transcase, Front Wheel hubs, Fly Wheel Housing, Rear Axle Casings, Hydraulic Lift Covers, Brake Housing & Front Engine Supports etc. The Company has a manufacturing unit located in Punjab. It manufactures customized products for tractors, commercial vehicles & other construction equipments, etc which are supplied to Original Equipme
Read More
The Pritika Engineering Components Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹192.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pritika Engineering Components Ltd is ₹253.63 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Pritika Engineering Components Ltd is 58.6 and 6.01 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pritika Engineering Components Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pritika Engineering Components Ltd is ₹46.5 and ₹210 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Pritika Engineering Components Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 64.25%, 1 Year at 197.88%, 6 Month at 246.51%, 3 Month at 16.53% and 1 Month at -6.08%.
