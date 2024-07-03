iifl-logo-icon 1
Pritika Engineering Components Ltd Share Price

192.4
(-1.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:23:45 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0
  • Day's High192.4
  • 52 Wk High210
  • Prev. Close196.3
  • Day's Low192.4
  • 52 Wk Low 46.5
  • Turnover (lac)13.46
  • P/E58.6
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value32.64
  • EPS3.35
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)253.63
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Pritika Engineering Components Ltd KEY RATIOS

Pritika Engineering Components Ltd Corporate Action

30 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

13 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

3 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Aug, 2024

arrow

3 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Pritika Engineering Components Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Pritika Engineering Components Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:15 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.80%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.80%

Non-Promoter- 1.42%

Institutions: 1.42%

Non-Institutions: 27.76%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Pritika Engineering Components Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.18

10.88

7.63

7.63

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

27.18

16.76

8.89

4.99

Net Worth

40.36

27.64

16.52

12.62

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

87.32

82.32

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

87.32

82.32

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0.23

0.13

View Annually Results

Pritika Engineering Components Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bharat Forge Ltd

BHARATFORG

1,296.15

41.2761,986.58361.160.682,246.67219.08

AIA Engineering Ltd

AIAENG

3,381.75

29.2931,890.19217.210.47800.44652.52

PTC Industries Ltd

PTCIL

14,404.3

021,629.599.06069.21871.96

CIE Automotive India Ltd

CIEINDIA

486.45

31.6718,427.53123.611.031,135.96134.28

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd

RKFORGE

917.4

51.4416,594.91182.80.22952.32161.13

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Pritika Engineering Components Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Raminder Singh Nibber

Managing Director

Harpreet Singh Nibber

Ajay Kumar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Subramaniyam Bala

Independent Non Exe. Director

Neha

Independent Non Exe. Director

Bishwanath Choudhary

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Pritika Engineering Components Ltd

Summary

Pritika Engineering Components Limited was incorporated as a Private Company under the name Pritika Engineering Components Private Limited with Registrar of Companies, Chandigarh dated 20th February, 2018. Pursuant to a Special Resolution passed by the Shareholders on 16th April, 2022, Company converted to Public Company and consequently, name of the Company was changed to Pritika Engineering Components Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 21st April, 2022 was issued to Company by the Registrar of Companies, Chandigarh.The Company caters to the tractor industry in the automotive sector with major dependency on Original Equipment Manufacturers. It supply product directly to OEM and through Promoter Company, Pritika Auto Industries Limited and Group Company, Pritika Industries Limited. Presently, the Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of precision machined components primarily for automotive industry, especially for tractors, trucks, and other commercial vehicles, etc.The Company manufactures various Tractors & Automobile components like End Cover, Cover Sealed Brake, Differential Case, Cover Hydraulic Lift, Cover Transcase, Front Wheel hubs, Fly Wheel Housing, Rear Axle Casings, Hydraulic Lift Covers, Brake Housing & Front Engine Supports etc. The Company has a manufacturing unit located in Punjab. It manufactures customized products for tractors, commercial vehicles & other construction equipments, etc which are supplied to Original Equipme
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Pritika Engineering Components Ltd share price today?

The Pritika Engineering Components Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹192.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Pritika Engineering Components Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pritika Engineering Components Ltd is ₹253.63 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Pritika Engineering Components Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Pritika Engineering Components Ltd is 58.6 and 6.01 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Pritika Engineering Components Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pritika Engineering Components Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pritika Engineering Components Ltd is ₹46.5 and ₹210 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Pritika Engineering Components Ltd?

Pritika Engineering Components Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 64.25%, 1 Year at 197.88%, 6 Month at 246.51%, 3 Month at 16.53% and 1 Month at -6.08%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Pritika Engineering Components Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Pritika Engineering Components Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.81 %
Institutions - 1.43 %
Public - 27.76 %

