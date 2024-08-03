Pritika Engineering Components Limited has informed the Exchange that the Register of Members and the Share Transfer Book of the Company shall remain closed from Tuesday, the 3rd September, 2024 to Friday, the 6thSeptember, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Friday, the 6th September, 2024. Dear Sir/ Madam, CORRIGENDUMSub: Cut off date for e-voting and Notice of Book ClosureThis refers to the our communication dated 03rd August, 2024 on the above subject uploaded on 03/08/2024.In this respect we would like to inform you that the e-voting start date for the purpose of Annual General Meeting to be held on 6th September, 2024 was inadvertently mentioned as 2nd September, 2024 instead of 03rd September, 2024.You are requested to please read the e-voting start date as Tuesday, 03rd September, 2024 (9:00 AM) instead of Monday, 2nd September, 2024 (9:00 AM). The other contents will remain same and unchanged.Kindly take the above Corrigendum on your record.Inconvenience caused is regretted. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 05/08/2024)