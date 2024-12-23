iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM19 Dec 202417 Jan 2025
Approved to hold Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company on Friday, the 17 January, 2025 at the Registered Office of the Company at 11.30 a.m. and approved Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting. Pritika Engineering Components Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Corrigendum to Newspaper Advertisement of Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EOGM), E-voting and Cut-off date (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on : 23/12/2024)
EGM30 Jan 202427 Feb 2024
Pritika Engineering Components Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board meeting held on January 30, 2024. Pritika Engineering Components Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on February 27, 2024Please find enclosed herewith copy of the Notice to members dated January 30, 2024, for holding Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company on Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at 11.30 AM at the Registered Office of the Company situated at Plot No. C-94, Phase-VII Industrial Focal Point, S.A.S Nagar Mohali- 160055, Punjab. The Notice of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting has been dispatched to the shareholders of the Company today i.e. Friday, February 02, 2024.The Company has engaged the services of National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) for providing the remote e-voting facility to enable members to cast their votes electronically. The cut off date for e-voting for the purpose of Extra Ordinary General Meeting will be Tuesday, February 20, 2024. The remote e-voting period begins on Friday, February 23, 2024 at 9:00 A.M. and ends on Monday, the February 26, 2024 at 5:00 P.M. This is for your information and records (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 02/02/2024) Pritika Engineering Components Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Extraordinary General Meeting held on February 27, 2024. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/02/2024)

