Board Meeting 19 Dec 2024 13 Dec 2024

PRITIKA ENGINEERING COMPONENTS LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 19-Dec-2024 to consider Other business. With reference to our letter dated 7th November, 2024 filed in relation to Sub Division of the Equity shares, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on today i.e. 19th December, 2024 inter alia, has approved the following items:1. Approved to hold Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company onFriday, the 17thJanuary, 2025 at the Registered Office of the Company at 11.30 a.m. and approved Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting.2. Fixed Cut Off date on Friday, the 10thJanuary, 2025 for e-voting purposes of Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on Friday, the 17th January, 2025. The e-voting will commence on Tuesday, 14thJanuary, 2025 at 9.00 a.m. and close on Thursday, the 16thJanuary, 2025 at 5.00 p.m.3. Appointed Mr. Sushil K Sikka, Practicing Company Secretary as Scrutinizer to conduct the entire voting process at the Extra Ordinary General Meeting (including Remote e voting) and to submit his report for declaration of result. 4. Considered and approved raising of capital by Meeta Castings Limited (MCL), subsidiary of the company, subject to the approval by the members of MCL and other required approvals and permissions, through Preferential issue of upto 16,00,000 Convertible Warrants at issue price of Rs. 10 per warrant to thePromoter/Promoter Group/Non-Promoters (Public Category), each warrant to be convertible into one equity share of the Face Value of Rs. 10/- each to be issued at a price Rs. 10/- per share. The Board also resolved that the shareholding of the company will not lead to lose majority control of MCL due to proposed Preferential Issue of equity shares by the subsidiary company.We further inform that the Board Meeting commenced at 1.00p.m. today and concluded at 1.30 p.m. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 19/12/2024)

Board Meeting 7 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

Dear Sir/ Madam, Pursuant to regulation 29 and other applicable regulations, if any, of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, the 7th November, 2024 at its Registered Office to consider and discuss inter-alia the following business: 1. To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the company along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 (including Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at 30th September, 2024 and Cash Flow Statement for the half year ended 30th September, 2024), after these results are reviewed by the Audit Committee.2. To consider the issue of equity shares by way of a Rights Issue to the existing shareholders of the Company in accordance with the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended and other applicable laws And other related matters to the issue.3. To consider and approve other items of the agenda.Further, as intimated vide our letter dated 26th September, 2024, and pursuant to the Company s Internal Code for Prevention of Insider Trading, the Trading Window for dealing the securities of the company will remain closed for the promoters, directors, Key Managerial Persons, Designated Persons of the company and their immediate relatives till the expiry of forty eight hours from the date the said Financial Results are made public.The copy of intimation is also available on company s website: www.pritikaengineering.comWe request you to take the above on your records. Intimation of Addendum to the Intimation of Meeting of the Board of Directors of Pritika Engineering Components Ltd. (the Company ) to be held on Thursday, the 7th November, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 04/11/2024) Pritika Engineering Components Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board meeting held on November 07, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 07/11/2024)

Board Meeting 3 Aug 2024 29 Jul 2024

Dear Sir/ Madam, Pursuant to regulation 29 and other applicable regulations, if any, of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday, the 3rd August, 2024 at its Registered Office to consider and discuss inter-alia the following besides other agenda items:1. To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the company along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024, after these results are reviewed by the Audit Committee.2.To consider and appoint Internal Auditor of the company for the Financial Year 2024-25.3.To consider and appoint Secretarial Auditor of the company for the Financial Year 2024-25.4. To consider and approve the material related party transactions to be entered with related parties.5. To consider the increase in Authorized Share Capital of the company and consequent alteration in Memorandum of Association. 6. To consider closure of the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books for the purpose of Annual General Meeting.7. To consider and fix Cut off Date for the purpose of e-voting for AGM.8. To appoint scrutinizer to conduct e-voting process of Annual General Meeting. 9. To approve and adopt Directors Report for the year ended 31st March, 2024.10. To fix the date of 7th Annual General Meeting of the Company and to approve Notice of AGM.11. To consider and approve raising of funds by way of Rights Issue of equity shares to existing shareholders and other matters incidental thereto, subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals, as may be required. 12. To consider and approve other items of the agenda.Further, as intimated vide our letter dated 26/6/2024 and pursuant to the Company s Internal Code for Prevention of Insider Trading, the Trading Window for dealing the securities of the company will remain closed for the promoters, directors, Key Managerial Persons, Designated Persons of the company and their immediate relatives till the expiry of forty eight hours from the date the said Financial Results are made public.The copy of notice is also available on company s website: www.pritikaengineering.com.We request you to take the above on your records. Pritika Engineering Components Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board meeting held on August 03, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 03/08/2024)

Board Meeting 10 Jun 2024 10 Jun 2024

Pursuant to Regulations 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with Schedule III of the said Regulations, we inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on today, i.e. Monday, 10th June, 2024 inter alia, has approved the following items:On the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, appointed Mr. Narinder Kumar Tyagi (DIN: 00483827), CFO of the company as an Additional Director w.e.f. 10/06/2024. We wish to inform you that on the recommendation of Nomination & Remuneration Committee , the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on 10th June, 2024 has appointed:Mr. Narinder Kumar Tyagi (DIN: 00483827), CFO of the company as an Additional Director w.e.f. 10/6/2024. Pursuant to Regulations 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with Schedule III of the said Regulations, we inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on today, i.e. Monday, 10th June, 2024 inter alia, has approved the following items:1. On the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, appointed Mr. Narinder Kumar Tyagi (DIN: 00483827), CFO of the company as an Additional Director w.e.f. 10/06/2024.The details pertaining to appointment of Mr. Narinder Kumar Tyagi, Additional Director pursuant to the Regulation 30 of Listing Regulations and Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9th September, 2015 as Annexure A .We further inform that the Board Meeting commenced at 1.00 P.M. today and concluded at 1.30 p.m.

Board Meeting 21 May 2024 14 May 2024

Dear Sir/ Madam, Pursuant to regulation 29 and other applicable regulations, if any, of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, the 21st May, 2024 at 12.15 P.M.at its Registered Office to consider and discuss inter-alia the following: 1. To consider and approve the Audited Financial Statement (Standalone and Consolidated) of the company for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024, after these are reviewed by the Audit Committee. 2. To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024, Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement as on 31st March, 2024, as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 after these results are reviewed by the Audit Committee.Further to our notice dated 27th March, 2024, the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the company will remain closed for the Promoters, Directors, Key Managerial Persons, Designated Persons of the company and their immediate relatives, till the expiry of forty eight hours from the date the said Financial Results are made public.The copy of notice is also available on company s website: www.pritikaengineering.com We request you to take the above on your records. Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors held on 21stMay, 2024Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with Schedule III of the said Regulations, we inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on today, i.e. Tuesday, the21stMay 2024, inter alia, has approved the following items:1. Considered and approved the Audited Financial Statement (Standalone and Consolidated) of the company for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024.2. Considered and approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) (prepared in accordance with Regulation 33 of SEBI Listing Regulations) for the Quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2024.Please find attached herewith the following:1. Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024, Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement as on 31st March, 2024.2. Auditors Report on the Audited Financial Results- Standalone and Consolidated3. Declaration of the Unmodified Auditors Report (Standalone and Consolidated) by Chief Financial Officer pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.We further inform that the Board Meeting was commenced at 12.15 p.m. today and concluded at 2.15 p.m.Kindly take the above on record. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 21/05/2024)

Board Meeting 23 Mar 2024 23 Mar 2024

Pritika Engineering Components Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board meeting held on March 23, 2024.

Board Meeting 30 Jan 2024 24 Jan 2024