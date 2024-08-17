iifl-logo-icon 1
Shree Ganesh Forgings Ltd Share Price

Oct 22, 2019|03:19:34 PM

Shree Ganesh Forgings Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Castings, Forgings & Fastners

Open

1.05

Prev. Close

1

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

1.05

Day's Low

1

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.25

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Shree Ganesh Forgings Ltd Corporate Action

Shree Ganesh Forgings Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Shree Ganesh Forgings Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:52 AM
Dec-2020Sep-2020Jun-2020Mar-2020
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 57.32%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 57.32%

Non-Promoter- 42.67%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 42.67%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Shree Ganesh Forgings Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

12.5

12.5

12.5

12.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-29.81

-27.24

-27.24

-98.74

Net Worth

-17.31

-14.74

-14.74

-86.24

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0.5

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-98.24

122.49

Raw materials

0

0

0

-2.04

As % of sales

0

0

0

408.32

Employee costs

0

0

-0.07

-0.16

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

10.03

-5.41

-5.57

-12.05

Depreciation

-4.22

-4.24

-4.31

-4.31

Tax paid

0

0

0

1.27

Working capital

-0.64

-0.85

-1.09

-6.7

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

-98.24

122.49

Op profit growth

774.02

7.01

-87.29

72.31

EBIT growth

-442.14

8.56

-56.81

25.16

Net profit growth

-285.2

-2.91

-48.28

26.92

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Sept-2011

Gross Sales

0.5

0.23

0.61

0.33

13.4

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.5

0.23

0.61

0.33

13.4

Other Operating Income

1.3

0

0

3.61

0.55

Other Income

0.02

0.1

0

0

10.88

Shree Ganesh Forgings Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bharat Forge Ltd

BHARATFORG

1,296.15

41.2761,986.58361.160.682,246.67219.08

AIA Engineering Ltd

AIAENG

3,381.75

29.2931,890.19217.210.47800.44652.52

PTC Industries Ltd

PTCIL

14,404.3

021,629.599.06069.21871.96

CIE Automotive India Ltd

CIEINDIA

486.45

31.6718,427.53123.611.031,135.96134.28

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd

RKFORGE

917.4

51.4416,594.91182.80.22952.32161.13

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Shree Ganesh Forgings Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Deepak B Sekhri

Whole-time Director

Anita D Sekhri

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shree Ganesh Forgings Ltd

Summary

Shree Ganesh Forgings Ltd is engaged in the business of manufacturing and exporting of forgings. The companys forgings products include flanges, fittings and forge valve to automobile spares. Their flanges products include weld neck, slip on blind, lap joint and threaded. Their fittings products include socket weld, forged valves, and bodies and bonnets and their automotive components include gears, shafts and crankshafts. The company has their manufacturing unit located at Pawane in Navi Mumbai.The company has a complete line of stainless steel, carbon steel and alloy steel forged flange and automotive products ranges. Their manufacturing equipment consists of shearing machines, high speed band saw machines, pusher furnaces, mechanical trimming presses, ring rolling machine and manuplators for lifting heavy forgings. They export their products to various countries, including United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Italy, France, Netherland, Denmark, Spain, Portugal and Czechoslovakia. Shree Ganesh Forgings Ltd was incorporated on September 18, 1972 as a private limited company with the Shree Ganesh Fibres Pvt Ltd. The company was established with the main object of carrying on the business of dealing/manufacturing synthetic and other fibres.In January 1, 1982, the company changed their name from Shree Ganesh Fibres Pvt Ltd to Shree Ganesh Forgings Pvt Ltd, consequent to the alteration in the main object clause of the company to include activities related to
