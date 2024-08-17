Summary

Shree Ganesh Forgings Ltd is engaged in the business of manufacturing and exporting of forgings. The companys forgings products include flanges, fittings and forge valve to automobile spares. Their flanges products include weld neck, slip on blind, lap joint and threaded. Their fittings products include socket weld, forged valves, and bodies and bonnets and their automotive components include gears, shafts and crankshafts. The company has their manufacturing unit located at Pawane in Navi Mumbai.The company has a complete line of stainless steel, carbon steel and alloy steel forged flange and automotive products ranges. Their manufacturing equipment consists of shearing machines, high speed band saw machines, pusher furnaces, mechanical trimming presses, ring rolling machine and manuplators for lifting heavy forgings. They export their products to various countries, including United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Italy, France, Netherland, Denmark, Spain, Portugal and Czechoslovakia. Shree Ganesh Forgings Ltd was incorporated on September 18, 1972 as a private limited company with the Shree Ganesh Fibres Pvt Ltd. The company was established with the main object of carrying on the business of dealing/manufacturing synthetic and other fibres.In January 1, 1982, the company changed their name from Shree Ganesh Fibres Pvt Ltd to Shree Ganesh Forgings Pvt Ltd, consequent to the alteration in the main object clause of the company to include activities related to

