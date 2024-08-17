Shree Ganesh Forgings Ltd Summary

Shree Ganesh Forgings Ltd is engaged in the business of manufacturing and exporting of forgings. The companys forgings products include flanges, fittings and forge valve to automobile spares. Their flanges products include weld neck, slip on blind, lap joint and threaded. Their fittings products include socket weld, forged valves, and bodies and bonnets and their automotive components include gears, shafts and crankshafts. The company has their manufacturing unit located at Pawane in Navi Mumbai.The company has a complete line of stainless steel, carbon steel and alloy steel forged flange and automotive products ranges. Their manufacturing equipment consists of shearing machines, high speed band saw machines, pusher furnaces, mechanical trimming presses, ring rolling machine and manuplators for lifting heavy forgings. They export their products to various countries, including United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Italy, France, Netherland, Denmark, Spain, Portugal and Czechoslovakia. Shree Ganesh Forgings Ltd was incorporated on September 18, 1972 as a private limited company with the Shree Ganesh Fibres Pvt Ltd. The company was established with the main object of carrying on the business of dealing/manufacturing synthetic and other fibres.In January 1, 1982, the company changed their name from Shree Ganesh Fibres Pvt Ltd to Shree Ganesh Forgings Pvt Ltd, consequent to the alteration in the main object clause of the company to include activities related to forging industry. In the year 1983, the company had registered themselves as a SSI unit and started manufacturing automobile parts and other forged items. In the year 1990, the company started export business. They received certificate for Export Excellence from EEPC in the year 1991 and 1993. In July 1, 1994, the company was converted into public limited company and the name was changed to Shree Ganesh Forgings Ltd.In the year 1995, the company increased the installed capacity from 2700 MT to 11000 MT. In the year 1999, the company received ISO-9002 certification for manufacture and sale of closed die forgings, flanges and fittings in various stainless steel grades, alloy steels and carbon steels.In March 13, 2001, the company changed their name to Jai Shree Ganesh Forgings Ltd. In the year 2002, the company received Pressure Equipment Directive (PED) certificate. In September 3, 2002, the company changed their name to Shree Ganesh Forgings Ltd.In the year 2003, the companys products were well accepted in Syncrude Canada Limited, Oman oil Supplies & Services Company LLC, Kuwait Maritime & Mercantile Company (KSC), Stemcor GmbH, Takreer. They received Highest Export Trophy & certificate for highest growth in Exports-Non SSI units.In the year 2004, the company started exporting their product to Germany, Netherland, Belgium, France, Denmark, Italy, Spain, Greece, UK, Ireland, Canada, USA, Mexico, South Africa, Taiwan and Australia.During the year 2006-07, the company acquired a reputed forging company in Europe, Hertecant NV through their subsidiary company SGFL NV incorporated in Nether lands. Also, they acquired ELFE, a trading company in France.During the year 2007-08, the company entered into a joint venture agreement with GeldBach, United Kingdom, which is one of the worlds largest manufacturers of flanges having facilities all over the world.During the year 2008-09, the company increased the production capacity from 11000 MT to 11450 MT. During the year 2009-10, they further increased the production capacity from 11450 MT to 23500 MT.