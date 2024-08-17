Shree Ganesh Forgings Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2007
Gross Sales
98.62
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
98.62
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0.84
Total Income
99.46
Total Expenditure
83.34
PBIDT
16.12
Interest
2.71
PBDT
13.41
Depreciation
1.28
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
3
Deferred Tax
0
Reported Profit After Tax
9.13
Minority Interest After NP
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
9.13
Extra-ordinary Items
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
9.13
EPS (Unit Curr.)
7.31
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
12.5
Public Shareholding (Number)
58,78,863
Public Shareholding (%)
47
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
PBIDTM(%)
16.34
PBDTM(%)
-
PATM(%)
9.25
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.