|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-63.15
87.55
-84.82
-9.2
Op profit growth
234.28
13.56
-92.11
93.68
EBIT growth
85.78
286.33
-93.71
93.58
Net profit growth
58.41
896.41
-97.27
103.78
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-2,373.13
-261.57
-431.98
-831.8
EBIT margin
-4,242.65
-841.44
-408.5
-986
Net profit margin
-3,919.99
-911.78
-171.62
-954.1
RoCE
-11.98
-5.87
-1.46
-20.8
RoNW
3.62
2.75
0.29
13.84
RoA
-2.76
-1.59
-0.15
-5.03
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-10.5
-7.28
-3.28
-19.2
Book value per share
-54.7
-42.65
-38.19
-37.75
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.18
-0.38
-1.11
-0.07
P/B
-0.03
-0.06
-0.09
-0.03
EV/EBIDTA
-27.35
-87.24
61.78
-7.83
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-11.8
-13.05
-58.2
-3.72
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
11,046.1
4,921.72
9,275.74
1,392.4
Inventory days
7,218.08
3,077.94
6,013.82
2,447.12
Creditor days
0
0
0
0
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
20.97
4.05
195.69
195.95
Net debt / equity
-2.05
-2.54
-2.76
-2.88
Net debt / op. profit
-26.36
-85.01
-93.92
-7.63
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-468.46
-56.64
-27.3
-836.71
Employee costs
-111.32
-72.14
-150.45
-31.65
Other costs
-1,893.33
-232.78
-354.23
-63.42
