Shree Ganesh Forgings Ltd Key Ratios

Oct 22, 2019|03:19:34 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Shree Ganesh Forgings Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-63.15

87.55

-84.82

-9.2

Op profit growth

234.28

13.56

-92.11

93.68

EBIT growth

85.78

286.33

-93.71

93.58

Net profit growth

58.41

896.41

-97.27

103.78

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-2,373.13

-261.57

-431.98

-831.8

EBIT margin

-4,242.65

-841.44

-408.5

-986

Net profit margin

-3,919.99

-911.78

-171.62

-954.1

RoCE

-11.98

-5.87

-1.46

-20.8

RoNW

3.62

2.75

0.29

13.84

RoA

-2.76

-1.59

-0.15

-5.03

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-10.5

-7.28

-3.28

-19.2

Book value per share

-54.7

-42.65

-38.19

-37.75

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.18

-0.38

-1.11

-0.07

P/B

-0.03

-0.06

-0.09

-0.03

EV/EBIDTA

-27.35

-87.24

61.78

-7.83

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-11.8

-13.05

-58.2

-3.72

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

11,046.1

4,921.72

9,275.74

1,392.4

Inventory days

7,218.08

3,077.94

6,013.82

2,447.12

Creditor days

0

0

0

0

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

20.97

4.05

195.69

195.95

Net debt / equity

-2.05

-2.54

-2.76

-2.88

Net debt / op. profit

-26.36

-85.01

-93.92

-7.63

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-468.46

-56.64

-27.3

-836.71

Employee costs

-111.32

-72.14

-150.45

-31.65

Other costs

-1,893.33

-232.78

-354.23

-63.42

