Shree Ganesh Forgings Ltd Balance Sheet

1
(0.00%)
Oct 22, 2019|03:19:34 PM

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

12.5

12.5

12.5

12.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-29.81

-27.24

-27.24

-98.74

Net Worth

-17.31

-14.74

-14.74

-86.24

Minority Interest

Debt

58.08

63.18

63.18

140.22

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

40.77

48.44

48.44

53.98

Fixed Assets

5.28

5.59

5.59

15.58

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

31.06

31.06

31.06

31.06

Networking Capital

4.16

11.56

11.56

5.34

Inventories

1.29

1.88

1.88

1.88

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

11.3

19.17

19.17

14.88

Sundry Creditors

-0.36

-0.32

-0.32

-2.25

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-8.07

-9.17

-9.17

-9.17

Cash

0.26

0.23

0.23

2

Total Assets

40.76

48.44

48.44

53.98

