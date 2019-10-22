Shree Ganesh Forgings Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
12.5
12.5
12.5
12.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-29.81
-27.24
-27.24
-98.74
Net Worth
-17.31
-14.74
-14.74
-86.24
Minority Interest
Debt
58.08
63.18
63.18
140.22
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
40.77
48.44
48.44
53.98
Fixed Assets
5.28
5.59
5.59
15.58
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
31.06
31.06
31.06
31.06
Networking Capital
4.16
11.56
11.56
5.34
Inventories
1.29
1.88
1.88
1.88
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
11.3
19.17
19.17
14.88
Sundry Creditors
-0.36
-0.32
-0.32
-2.25
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-8.07
-9.17
-9.17
-9.17
Cash
0.26
0.23
0.23
2
Total Assets
40.76
48.44
48.44
53.98
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.