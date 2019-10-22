Shree Ganesh Forgings Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
10.03
-5.41
-5.57
-12.05
Depreciation
-4.22
-4.24
-4.31
-4.31
Tax paid
0
0
0
1.27
Working capital
-0.64
-0.85
-1.09
-6.7
Other operating items
Operating
5.15
-10.51
-10.98
-21.79
Capital expenditure
-4.54
0
0
0
Free cash flow
0.61
-10.51
-10.98
-21.79
Equity raised
-136.01
-186.42
-174.8
-152.73
Investing
0
0
0
-6.32
Financing
-77.04
0.31
4.1
6.6
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-212.43
-196.61
-181.68
-174.25
