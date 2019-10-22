iifl-logo-icon 1
Shree Ganesh Forgings Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Oct 22, 2019

Shree Ganesh Forgings Ltd

Shree Ganesh Forgings Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

10.03

-5.41

-5.57

-12.05

Depreciation

-4.22

-4.24

-4.31

-4.31

Tax paid

0

0

0

1.27

Working capital

-0.64

-0.85

-1.09

-6.7

Other operating items

Operating

5.15

-10.51

-10.98

-21.79

Capital expenditure

-4.54

0

0

0

Free cash flow

0.61

-10.51

-10.98

-21.79

Equity raised

-136.01

-186.42

-174.8

-152.73

Investing

0

0

0

-6.32

Financing

-77.04

0.31

4.1

6.6

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-212.43

-196.61

-181.68

-174.25

Shree Ganesh Forgings Ltd

