Shree Ganesh Forgings Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

Oct 22, 2019|03:19:34 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Shree Ganesh Forgings Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0.5

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-98.24

122.49

Raw materials

0

0

0

-2.04

As % of sales

0

0

0

408.32

Employee costs

0

0

-0.07

-0.16

As % of sales

0

0

821.97

32.46

Other costs

-10.27

-1.17

-1.03

-6.93

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

11,761.51

1,385.95

Operating profit

-10.27

-1.17

-1.09

-8.64

OPM

0

0

-12,483.48

-1,726.75

Depreciation

-4.22

-4.24

-4.31

-4.31

Interest expense

-8.48

0

-0.59

-0.51

Other income

33.01

0.01

0.42

1.41

Profit before tax

10.03

-5.41

-5.57

-12.05

Taxes

0

0

0

1.27

Tax rate

0

0

0

-10.54

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

10.03

-5.41

-5.57

-10.78

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

10.03

-5.41

-5.57

-10.78

yoy growth (%)

-285.2

-2.91

-48.28

26.92

NPM

0

0

-63,386.07

-2,154.06

