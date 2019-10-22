Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0.5
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-98.24
122.49
Raw materials
0
0
0
-2.04
As % of sales
0
0
0
408.32
Employee costs
0
0
-0.07
-0.16
As % of sales
0
0
821.97
32.46
Other costs
-10.27
-1.17
-1.03
-6.93
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
11,761.51
1,385.95
Operating profit
-10.27
-1.17
-1.09
-8.64
OPM
0
0
-12,483.48
-1,726.75
Depreciation
-4.22
-4.24
-4.31
-4.31
Interest expense
-8.48
0
-0.59
-0.51
Other income
33.01
0.01
0.42
1.41
Profit before tax
10.03
-5.41
-5.57
-12.05
Taxes
0
0
0
1.27
Tax rate
0
0
0
-10.54
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
10.03
-5.41
-5.57
-10.78
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
10.03
-5.41
-5.57
-10.78
yoy growth (%)
-285.2
-2.91
-48.28
26.92
NPM
0
0
-63,386.07
-2,154.06
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.