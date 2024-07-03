iifl-logo-icon 1
LGB Forge Ltd Share Price

11.92
(-1.24%)
Jul 29, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open12.66
  • Day's High12.66
  • 52 Wk High14.83
  • Prev. Close12.07
  • Day's Low11.8
  • 52 Wk Low 8.75
  • Turnover (lac)17.94
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value0.83
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)283.94
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

LGB Forge Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Castings, Forgings & Fastners

Open

12.66

Prev. Close

12.07

Turnover(Lac.)

17.94

Day's High

12.66

Day's Low

11.8

52 Week's High

14.83

52 Week's Low

8.75

Book Value

0.83

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

283.94

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

LGB Forge Ltd Corporate Action

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

22 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 May, 2024

arrow

22 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

LGB Forge Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

LGB Forge Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:49 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.79%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.79%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 26.19%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

LGB Forge Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

23.82

23.82

23.82

23.82

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-3.65

6.35

15.51

11.91

Net Worth

20.17

30.17

39.33

35.73

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

92.12

101.14

99.69

82.84

yoy growth (%)

-8.91

1.45

20.33

-6.17

Raw materials

-41.82

-49.2

-54.31

-41.26

As % of sales

45.39

48.64

54.48

49.81

Employee costs

-15.91

-18.08

-13.56

-12.71

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

3.43

-0.63

-3.17

-6.04

Depreciation

-4.63

-4.42

-2.01

-2.28

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

4.39

11.87

-8.51

-4.12

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-8.91

1.45

20.33

-6.17

Op profit growth

67.72

250.43

-231.05

-162.46

EBIT growth

180.68

-3,645.88

-98.28

341.75

Net profit growth

-636.56

-79.87

46.75

-7.31

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

LGB Forge Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bharat Forge Ltd

BHARATFORG

1,296.15

41.2761,986.58361.160.682,246.67219.08

AIA Engineering Ltd

AIAENG

3,381.75

29.2931,890.19217.210.47800.44652.52

PTC Industries Ltd

PTCIL

14,404.3

021,629.599.06069.21871.96

CIE Automotive India Ltd

CIEINDIA

486.45

31.6718,427.53123.611.031,135.96134.28

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd

RKFORGE

917.4

51.4416,594.91182.80.22952.32161.13

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT LGB Forge Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

B Vijayakumar

Managing Director

Rajsri Vijayakumar

Non Executive Director

V.Ragupathi

Executive Director

A.Sampathkumar

Independent Director

Premkumar Parthasarathy

Independent Director

Sajeev Mathew Rajan

Independent Director

Saravana Marthandam

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

K. Kousalya

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by LGB Forge Ltd

Summary

Summary

LGB Group of Industries was founded in 1937 as a Transport Company, which has grown into a diversified manufacturing company. LGB added various operations and grew to a Midcap company by 2000. LGB Forge Ltd got incorporated as a public limited company on June 7, 2006. The Company is into manufacturing of Cold and Hotforged components and has its manufacturing unit at Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Pondicherry. In order to focus its activities in core business LGB concentrated in transmission products such as Chains, Sprockets, Auto Tensioners, Fine Blanked components & Forged and Machining components and aligned its manufacturing facilities to meet the demand of its global customers. Apart from these, it supplied products to non automotive segments like Valve Industry and infrastructure equipment industry. The company has four business segments including cold forging division, hot and warm, forging division, and hot forging division. They supply their products to all the reputed companies in India as well as select customers in abroad.In March 2008, as per the scheme of arrangement, the entire business and assets of forging unit of L.G.Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd was de-merged and transferred to the company effective April 1, 2008.From August 1, 2008, the equity shares of the company were listed on Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd and The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.During the year 2009-10, the company increased the production capacity of Forging Division by 75 tonnes to 3,075 tonne
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the LGB Forge Ltd share price today?

The LGB Forge Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹11.92 today.

What is the Market Cap of LGB Forge Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of LGB Forge Ltd is ₹283.94 Cr. as of 29 Jul ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of LGB Forge Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of LGB Forge Ltd is 0 and 21.97 as of 29 Jul ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of LGB Forge Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a LGB Forge Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of LGB Forge Ltd is ₹8.75 and ₹14.83 as of 29 Jul ‘24

What is the CAGR of LGB Forge Ltd?

LGB Forge Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.58%, 3 Years at 13.98%, 1 Year at 28.86%, 6 Month at -1.89%, 3 Month at 15.17% and 1 Month at -8.10%.

What is the shareholding pattern of LGB Forge Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of LGB Forge Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.79 %
Institutions - 0.02 %
Public - 26.19 %

