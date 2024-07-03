SectorCastings, Forgings & Fastners
Open₹12.66
Prev. Close₹12.07
Turnover(Lac.)₹17.94
Day's High₹12.66
Day's Low₹11.8
52 Week's High₹14.83
52 Week's Low₹8.75
Book Value₹0.83
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)283.94
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
23.82
23.82
23.82
23.82
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3.65
6.35
15.51
11.91
Net Worth
20.17
30.17
39.33
35.73
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
92.12
101.14
99.69
82.84
yoy growth (%)
-8.91
1.45
20.33
-6.17
Raw materials
-41.82
-49.2
-54.31
-41.26
As % of sales
45.39
48.64
54.48
49.81
Employee costs
-15.91
-18.08
-13.56
-12.71
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
3.43
-0.63
-3.17
-6.04
Depreciation
-4.63
-4.42
-2.01
-2.28
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
4.39
11.87
-8.51
-4.12
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-8.91
1.45
20.33
-6.17
Op profit growth
67.72
250.43
-231.05
-162.46
EBIT growth
180.68
-3,645.88
-98.28
341.75
Net profit growth
-636.56
-79.87
46.75
-7.31
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bharat Forge Ltd
BHARATFORG
1,296.15
|41.27
|61,986.58
|361.16
|0.68
|2,246.67
|219.08
AIA Engineering Ltd
AIAENG
3,381.75
|29.29
|31,890.19
|217.21
|0.47
|800.44
|652.52
PTC Industries Ltd
PTCIL
14,404.3
|0
|21,629.59
|9.06
|0
|69.21
|871.96
CIE Automotive India Ltd
CIEINDIA
486.45
|31.67
|18,427.53
|123.61
|1.03
|1,135.96
|134.28
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd
RKFORGE
917.4
|51.44
|16,594.91
|182.8
|0.22
|952.32
|161.13
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
B Vijayakumar
Managing Director
Rajsri Vijayakumar
Non Executive Director
V.Ragupathi
Executive Director
A.Sampathkumar
Independent Director
Premkumar Parthasarathy
Independent Director
Sajeev Mathew Rajan
Independent Director
Saravana Marthandam
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
K. Kousalya
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by LGB Forge Ltd
Summary
LGB Group of Industries was founded in 1937 as a Transport Company, which has grown into a diversified manufacturing company. LGB added various operations and grew to a Midcap company by 2000. LGB Forge Ltd got incorporated as a public limited company on June 7, 2006. The Company is into manufacturing of Cold and Hotforged components and has its manufacturing unit at Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Pondicherry. In order to focus its activities in core business LGB concentrated in transmission products such as Chains, Sprockets, Auto Tensioners, Fine Blanked components & Forged and Machining components and aligned its manufacturing facilities to meet the demand of its global customers. Apart from these, it supplied products to non automotive segments like Valve Industry and infrastructure equipment industry. The company has four business segments including cold forging division, hot and warm, forging division, and hot forging division. They supply their products to all the reputed companies in India as well as select customers in abroad.In March 2008, as per the scheme of arrangement, the entire business and assets of forging unit of L.G.Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd was de-merged and transferred to the company effective April 1, 2008.From August 1, 2008, the equity shares of the company were listed on Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd and The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.During the year 2009-10, the company increased the production capacity of Forging Division by 75 tonnes to 3,075 tonne
The LGB Forge Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹11.92 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of LGB Forge Ltd is ₹283.94 Cr. as of 29 Jul ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of LGB Forge Ltd is 0 and 21.97 as of 29 Jul ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a LGB Forge Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of LGB Forge Ltd is ₹8.75 and ₹14.83 as of 29 Jul ‘24
LGB Forge Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.58%, 3 Years at 13.98%, 1 Year at 28.86%, 6 Month at -1.89%, 3 Month at 15.17% and 1 Month at -8.10%.
