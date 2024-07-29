LGB Forge Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
23.82
23.82
23.82
23.82
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3.65
6.35
15.51
11.91
Net Worth
20.17
30.17
39.33
35.73
Minority Interest
Debt
29.74
27.04
13.32
13.1
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
49.91
57.21
52.65
48.83
Fixed Assets
12.08
17.61
20.24
24.68
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
37.35
39.3
32.1
23.96
Inventories
28.13
29.78
26.54
18.86
Inventory Days
74.72
Sundry Debtors
31.24
34.18
34.88
34
Debtor Days
134.7
Other Current Assets
7.04
3.32
2.95
2.64
Sundry Creditors
-21.73
-21.83
-26.91
-26.51
Creditor Days
105.03
Other Current Liabilities
-7.33
-6.15
-5.36
-5.03
Cash
0.48
0.31
0.3
0.18
Total Assets
49.91
57.22
52.64
48.82
