iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

LGB Forge Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

11.92
(-1.24%)
Jul 29, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR LGB Forge Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

92.12

101.14

99.69

82.84

yoy growth (%)

-8.91

1.45

20.33

-6.17

Raw materials

-41.82

-49.2

-54.31

-41.26

As % of sales

45.39

48.64

54.48

49.81

Employee costs

-15.91

-18.08

-13.56

-12.71

As % of sales

17.27

17.88

13.6

15.34

Other costs

-25.16

-28.35

-30.24

-30.06

As % of sales (Other Cost)

27.32

28.03

30.33

36.29

Operating profit

9.21

5.49

1.56

-1.19

OPM

10

5.43

1.57

-1.44

Depreciation

-4.63

-4.42

-2.01

-2.28

Interest expense

-1.88

-2.53

-3.12

-2.93

Other income

0.73

0.82

0.39

0.36

Profit before tax

3.43

-0.63

-3.17

-6.04

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

3.43

-0.63

-3.17

-6.04

Exceptional items

0

0

0

3.88

Net profit

3.43

-0.63

-3.17

-2.16

yoy growth (%)

-636.56

-79.87

46.75

-7.31

NPM

3.72

-0.63

-3.18

-2.61

LGB Forge : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR LGB Forge Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.