|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
92.12
101.14
99.69
82.84
yoy growth (%)
-8.91
1.45
20.33
-6.17
Raw materials
-41.82
-49.2
-54.31
-41.26
As % of sales
45.39
48.64
54.48
49.81
Employee costs
-15.91
-18.08
-13.56
-12.71
As % of sales
17.27
17.88
13.6
15.34
Other costs
-25.16
-28.35
-30.24
-30.06
As % of sales (Other Cost)
27.32
28.03
30.33
36.29
Operating profit
9.21
5.49
1.56
-1.19
OPM
10
5.43
1.57
-1.44
Depreciation
-4.63
-4.42
-2.01
-2.28
Interest expense
-1.88
-2.53
-3.12
-2.93
Other income
0.73
0.82
0.39
0.36
Profit before tax
3.43
-0.63
-3.17
-6.04
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
3.43
-0.63
-3.17
-6.04
Exceptional items
0
0
0
3.88
Net profit
3.43
-0.63
-3.17
-2.16
yoy growth (%)
-636.56
-79.87
46.75
-7.31
NPM
3.72
-0.63
-3.18
-2.61
