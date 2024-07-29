iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

LGB Forge Ltd Cash Flow Statement

11.92
(-1.24%)
Jul 29, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR LGB Forge Ltd

LGB Forge FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

3.43

-0.63

-3.17

-6.04

Depreciation

-4.63

-4.42

-2.01

-2.28

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

4.39

11.87

-8.51

-4.12

Other operating items

Operating

3.18

6.8

-13.7

-12.44

Capital expenditure

-0.35

21.94

5.73

-66.12

Free cash flow

2.83

28.74

-7.97

-78.56

Equity raised

16.5

5.87

-16.67

-11.96

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

4.18

-1.78

-1.36

-4.96

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

23.52

32.84

-26

-95.49

LGB Forge : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR LGB Forge Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.