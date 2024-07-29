LGB Forge Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
3.43
-0.63
-3.17
-6.04
Depreciation
-4.63
-4.42
-2.01
-2.28
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
4.39
11.87
-8.51
-4.12
Other operating items
Operating
3.18
6.8
-13.7
-12.44
Capital expenditure
-0.35
21.94
5.73
-66.12
Free cash flow
2.83
28.74
-7.97
-78.56
Equity raised
16.5
5.87
-16.67
-11.96
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
4.18
-1.78
-1.36
-4.96
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
23.52
32.84
-26
-95.49
