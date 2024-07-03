iifl-logo-icon 1
LGB Forge Ltd Company Summary

11.92
(-1.24%)
Jul 29, 2024|12:00:00 AM

LGB Forge Ltd Summary

LGB Group of Industries was founded in 1937 as a Transport Company, which has grown into a diversified manufacturing company. LGB added various operations and grew to a Midcap company by 2000. LGB Forge Ltd got incorporated as a public limited company on June 7, 2006. The Company is into manufacturing of Cold and Hotforged components and has its manufacturing unit at Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Pondicherry. In order to focus its activities in core business LGB concentrated in transmission products such as Chains, Sprockets, Auto Tensioners, Fine Blanked components & Forged and Machining components and aligned its manufacturing facilities to meet the demand of its global customers. Apart from these, it supplied products to non automotive segments like Valve Industry and infrastructure equipment industry. The company has four business segments including cold forging division, hot and warm, forging division, and hot forging division. They supply their products to all the reputed companies in India as well as select customers in abroad.In March 2008, as per the scheme of arrangement, the entire business and assets of forging unit of L.G.Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd was de-merged and transferred to the company effective April 1, 2008.From August 1, 2008, the equity shares of the company were listed on Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd and The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.During the year 2009-10, the company increased the production capacity of Forging Division by 75 tonnes to 3,075 tonnes.The Company focus on achieving complete customer satisfaction with Quality, Cost and Delivery. In its chosen field, It supplies to all the reputed companies in India as well as select customers in abroad. It is giving special attention for export market for accelerated growth.

