|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|7 Nov 2024
|29 Oct 2024
|Quarterly Results Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors held on November 07, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Aug 2024
|26 Jun 2024
|LGB FORGE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday August 07 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors held on August 07, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 May 2024
|14 May 2024
|LGB FORGE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In compliance with Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 (as amended) this is to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday May 22 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31.03.2024 and to consider and approve the proposal for voluntary delisting of equity shares from NSE. Further pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (PIT) Regulations 2015 and amendments thereto we would like to inform you that the Trading Window for dealing in the securities and the Company is closed for all the insiders from April 01 2024 and shall continue to remain closed till the end of 48 hours after declaration of financial results in the Board Meeting to be convened on May 22 2024. The above information shall also be made available on Companys website www.lgbforge.com. We request you to take the same on record and oblige. Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors held on May 22, 2024 The Board of Directors in their meeting held on May 22, 2024 has approved the appointment of Sri. S. Ganesh (DIN: 08617166) and Sri. C. Rajaram (DIN: 01972102) as the Additional Director in the capacity of Non-Executive Independent Director with effect from May 22, 2024 subject to the approval of the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. A brief profile of their appointment is enclosed herewith. The Board of Directors in their meeting held on May 22, 2024 has approved the appointment of Sri. P. Eswaramoorthy of M/s. P. Eswaramoorthy & Company, Practisinig Company Secretaries as the Secretarial Auditors for the FY 2024-25. The Board of Directors in their meeting held on May 22, 2024 has approved the appointment of M/s. N.R.D. Associates as the Tax Auditors of the Company for the FY 2024-25. The Board of Directors in their meeting held on May 22, 2024 has approved the appointment of Sri. S. Ganesh (DIN: 08617166) and Sri. C. Rajaram (DIN: 01972102) as Additional Director in the capacity of Non-Executive Independent Director with effect from May 22, 2024 subject to the approval of the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The Board of Directors in their meeting held on May 22, 2024 has approved the voluntary delisting of equity shares of the Company from the National Stock Exchange of India Limited as per Regulation 5 & 6 of the SEBI (Delisting of Equity Shares) Regulations, 2021. The Board of Directors in their meeting held on May 22, 2024 has decided to conduct the Annual General Meeting of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 on August 14, 2024. The Board of Directors in their meeting held on May 22, 2024 has approved August 02, 2024 as the cut-off date to identify shareholders who are eligible to vote by e-voting at AGM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Feb 2024
|27 Dec 2023
|LGB FORGE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir/Madam This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday February 07 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31 2023. Dear Sir / Madam, The Board of Directors of LGB Forge Limited (the Company) at its meeting held today, i.e., Wednesday, February 07, 2024, has inter-alia, considered and approved the unaudited financial statements of the Company for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended. Copy of the unaudited financial statements along with the Limited Review Report as received from the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the said period are attached herewith. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023, we would like to inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 11.30 a.m. and concluded at 02.30 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.02.2024)
