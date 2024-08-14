iifl-logo-icon 1
LGB Forge Ltd AGM

11.92
(-1.24%)
Jul 29, 2024|12:00:00 AM

LGB Forge CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM14 Aug 202422 May 2024
The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2024 through Video Conference or Other Audio-Visuals Means. The cut-off date to identify the shareholders eligible to vote by e-voting at the AGM is fixed as Friday, August 02, 2024. The Board of Directors in their meeting held on May 22, 2024 has decided to conduct the Annual General Meeting of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 on August 14, 2024. The Company submitted the proceedings of the 18th Annual General Meeting held through Video Conference / Other Audio-Visual Means on August 14, 2024 at 11.00 a.m. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)

