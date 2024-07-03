Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCastings, Forgings & Fastners
Open₹108.95
Prev. Close₹103.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.18
Day's High₹108.95
Day's Low₹106
52 Week's High₹166.5
52 Week's Low₹45
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)82.23
P/E56.99
EPS1.86
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
7.76
5.36
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
11.53
0.49
Net Worth
19.29
5.85
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bharat Forge Ltd
BHARATFORG
1,296.15
|41.27
|61,986.58
|361.16
|0.68
|2,246.67
|219.08
AIA Engineering Ltd
AIAENG
3,381.75
|29.29
|31,890.19
|217.21
|0.47
|800.44
|652.52
PTC Industries Ltd
PTCIL
14,404.3
|0
|21,629.59
|9.06
|0
|69.21
|871.96
CIE Automotive India Ltd
CIEINDIA
486.45
|31.67
|18,427.53
|123.61
|1.03
|1,135.96
|134.28
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd
RKFORGE
917.4
|51.44
|16,594.91
|182.8
|0.22
|952.32
|161.13
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Pattech Fitwell Tube Components Ltd
Summary
Pattech Fitwell Tube Components Limited was originally formed as a Partnership Firm in the name of M/s. Pat Tech Fitwell Tube Components vide Partnership Deed dated November 22, 2012. The Firm was converted into Company as Pattech Fitwell Tube Components Private Limited on August 22, 2022 at Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Thereafter, Company converted from a Private Limited Company to a Public Limited Company, on September 23, 2022, and consequently, the name was changed to Pattech Fitwell Tube Components Limited, vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation on October 11, 2022 by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.The Company represents as manufacturer of forging products for the non-automotive sector with an installed capacity of 14104.13 MTPA for manufacturing of forged flanges, complex and specialized machined components, welded assemblies in the area of open die forgings. It is engaged in manufacturing of pipe fittings, flanges and various types of forgings and machined components as well as pipe spools and fabrication works for industries like fertilizers,petrochemical, power, chemical & pharmaceutical, food processing, oil & gas, desalination & water treatment, ship building, defense, fabrication of process equipments, instrumentation etc. The Company converts semi-finished / raw products to finished products by carrying value-added process such as forming, bending, drilling, cutting, inspection, polishing, painting, blasting, welding, punching, marking, testing and packaging. The
Read More
The Pattech Fitwell Tube Components Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹106 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pattech Fitwell Tube Components Ltd is ₹82.23 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Pattech Fitwell Tube Components Ltd is 56.99 and 4.26 as of 30 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pattech Fitwell Tube Components Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pattech Fitwell Tube Components Ltd is ₹45 and ₹166.5 as of 30 Dec ‘24
Pattech Fitwell Tube Components Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 96.30%, 6 Month at -7.02%, 3 Month at -26.90% and 1 Month at -7.83%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.