Summary

Pattech Fitwell Tube Components Limited was originally formed as a Partnership Firm in the name of M/s. Pat Tech Fitwell Tube Components vide Partnership Deed dated November 22, 2012. The Firm was converted into Company as Pattech Fitwell Tube Components Private Limited on August 22, 2022 at Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Thereafter, Company converted from a Private Limited Company to a Public Limited Company, on September 23, 2022, and consequently, the name was changed to Pattech Fitwell Tube Components Limited, vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation on October 11, 2022 by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.The Company represents as manufacturer of forging products for the non-automotive sector with an installed capacity of 14104.13 MTPA for manufacturing of forged flanges, complex and specialized machined components, welded assemblies in the area of open die forgings. It is engaged in manufacturing of pipe fittings, flanges and various types of forgings and machined components as well as pipe spools and fabrication works for industries like fertilizers,petrochemical, power, chemical & pharmaceutical, food processing, oil & gas, desalination & water treatment, ship building, defense, fabrication of process equipments, instrumentation etc. The Company converts semi-finished / raw products to finished products by carrying value-added process such as forming, bending, drilling, cutting, inspection, polishing, painting, blasting, welding, punching, marking, testing and packaging. The

