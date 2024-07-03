iifl-logo-icon 1
Pattech Fitwell Tube Components Ltd Share Price

106
(2.12%)
Dec 30, 2024

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open108.95
  • Day's High108.95
  • 52 Wk High166.5
  • Prev. Close103.8
  • Day's Low106
  • 52 Wk Low 45
  • Turnover (lac)3.18
  • P/E56.99
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS1.86
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)82.23
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Pattech Fitwell Tube Components Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Castings, Forgings & Fastners

Open

108.95

Prev. Close

103.8

Turnover(Lac.)

3.18

Day's High

108.95

Day's Low

106

52 Week's High

166.5

52 Week's Low

45

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

82.23

P/E

56.99

EPS

1.86

Divi. Yield

0

Pattech Fitwell Tube Components Ltd Corporate Action

9 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2024

arrow

Pattech Fitwell Tube Components Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Pattech Fitwell Tube Components Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT
06 Jan, 2025

06 Jan, 2025|03:51 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Apr-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.06%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.06%

Non-Promoter- 30.93%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 30.93%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Pattech Fitwell Tube Components Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

7.76

5.36

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

11.53

0.49

Net Worth

19.29

5.85

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Pattech Fitwell Tube Components Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bharat Forge Ltd

BHARATFORG

1,296.15

41.2761,986.58361.160.682,246.67219.08

AIA Engineering Ltd

AIAENG

3,381.75

29.2931,890.19217.210.47800.44652.52

PTC Industries Ltd

PTCIL

14,404.3

021,629.599.06069.21871.96

CIE Automotive India Ltd

CIEINDIA

486.45

31.6718,427.53123.611.031,135.96134.28

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd

RKFORGE

917.4

51.4416,594.91182.80.22952.32161.13

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Pattech Fitwell Tube Components Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Pattech Fitwell Tube Components Ltd

Summary

Pattech Fitwell Tube Components Limited was originally formed as a Partnership Firm in the name of M/s. Pat Tech Fitwell Tube Components vide Partnership Deed dated November 22, 2012. The Firm was converted into Company as Pattech Fitwell Tube Components Private Limited on August 22, 2022 at Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Thereafter, Company converted from a Private Limited Company to a Public Limited Company, on September 23, 2022, and consequently, the name was changed to Pattech Fitwell Tube Components Limited, vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation on October 11, 2022 by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.The Company represents as manufacturer of forging products for the non-automotive sector with an installed capacity of 14104.13 MTPA for manufacturing of forged flanges, complex and specialized machined components, welded assemblies in the area of open die forgings. It is engaged in manufacturing of pipe fittings, flanges and various types of forgings and machined components as well as pipe spools and fabrication works for industries like fertilizers,petrochemical, power, chemical & pharmaceutical, food processing, oil & gas, desalination & water treatment, ship building, defense, fabrication of process equipments, instrumentation etc. The Company converts semi-finished / raw products to finished products by carrying value-added process such as forming, bending, drilling, cutting, inspection, polishing, painting, blasting, welding, punching, marking, testing and packaging. The
Company FAQs

What is the Pattech Fitwell Tube Components Ltd share price today?

The Pattech Fitwell Tube Components Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹106 today.

What is the Market Cap of Pattech Fitwell Tube Components Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pattech Fitwell Tube Components Ltd is ₹82.23 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Pattech Fitwell Tube Components Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Pattech Fitwell Tube Components Ltd is 56.99 and 4.26 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Pattech Fitwell Tube Components Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pattech Fitwell Tube Components Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pattech Fitwell Tube Components Ltd is ₹45 and ₹166.5 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Pattech Fitwell Tube Components Ltd?

Pattech Fitwell Tube Components Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 96.30%, 6 Month at -7.02%, 3 Month at -26.90% and 1 Month at -7.83%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Pattech Fitwell Tube Components Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Pattech Fitwell Tube Components Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.06 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 30.94 %

