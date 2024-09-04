Dear Shareholders,

The Board of Directors hereby submits the report of the business and operations of Pattech Fitwell Tube Components Limited ("the Company"), along with the audited financial statements, for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

CORPORATE OVERVIEW

Pattech Fitwell Tube Components Limited was earlier started as a partnership firm in the name and style of "M/s. Pat Tech Fitwell Tube Components" vide partnership deed dated November 22, 2012 by its partners Bharatbhai Jivrajbhai Limbani and Jaysukhbhai Popatbhai Limbani, who are also the promoters and KMPs of the Company. Consequently, the firm was converted into company under same style as "Pattech Fitwell Tube Components Private Limited" under the Companies Act, 2013 vide certificate of incorporation dated August 22, 2022 issued by Assistant Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Thereafter, our Company was converted from a private limited company to a public limited company, pursuant to a resolution passed in the extraordinary general meeting of our Shareholders held on September 23, 2022, and consequently, the name of our Company was changed to ‘Pattech Fitwell Tube Components Limited, and a fresh certificate of incorporation consequent upon conversion from private company to public company dated October 11, 2022, bearing Corporate Identification Number U28990GJ2022PLC134839 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad to our Company. To raise the equity capital the company has approached to the National Stock Exchange of India limited in the year 2023, in the same fiscal year, the company has received an approval from the NSE to float the IPO and list the equity shares on the SME board of the exchange. The Company got listed on the NSE - EMERGE Platform on April 21, 2023. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of pipe fittings, flanges and various types of forgings and machined components as well as pipe spools and fabrication works for various industries like fertilizers, petrochemical, power, chemical & pharmaceutical, food processing, oil & gas, desalination & water treatment, ship building, defence, fabrication of process equipment, instrumentation etc. The Company converts semifinished / raw products to finished products by carrying our value-added process such as forming, bending, drilling, cutting, inspection, polishing, painting, blasting, welding, punching, marking, testing and packaging.

FINANCIAL YEAR 2023-24 AT GLANCE

INR In Thousand

Particulars F.Y. 2023-24 F.Y. 2022-23* Revenue from Operations 3,77,158.82 1,17,992.07 Other Income 233.27 640.01 Total Income 3,77,392.09 1,18,632.08 Less: Total Expenses before Depreciation, Finance Cost and Tax 3,45,162.16 1,03,924.05 Profit before Depreciation, Finance Cost and Tax 32,229.93 14,708.03 Less: Depreciation 2,291.94 2,449.88 Less: Finance Cost 10,584.11 5,713.14 Profit Before Extraordinary & Exceptional Items and Tax 19,353.88 6,545.01 Less: Extraordinary & Exceptional Items - - Profit before tax 19,353.88 6,545.01 Less: Current Tax 5,217.13 1,772.00 Less: Earlier Years Tax 170.12 - Less: Deferred tax Liability (Asset) -451.12 -92.72 Profit after Tax 14,417.75 4,865.73

*Since the Company was incorporated on August 22, 2022 upon conversion from Partnership Firm, therefore the financials are for the period 22-08-2022 to 31-03-2023.

Financial Performance

During the FY 2023-24, the company has achieved a turnover of INR 3,77,158.82 Thousand, registering a growth of 219.65% over the previous year. Profit before Tax, Depreciation and Finance cost was at INR 32,229.93 Thousand as against INR 14,708.03 Thousand in the previous year. Profit before Tax was at INR 19,353.88 Thousand as against INR 6,545.01 Thousand in the previous year.

DIVIDEND

In order to save the profit earned during the year for future expansion of the Company, the Board of Directors regrets to recommend any dividend.

TRANSFER TO GENERAL RESERVE

Your Directors do not propose to transfer any amount to the General Reserves.

CHANGE IN NATURE OF BUSINESS

During the year, your Company has not changed its business or object and continues to be in the same line of business as per the main object of the Company.

SHARE CAPITAL

During the year under review, there was no change in the Authorised share capital of Company but the Company has increased its paid-up share capital pursuant to allotment of shares under Initial Public Offer ("IPO").

Authorized Capital

The Authorized share Capital of the Company, as at closure of financial year 2023-24, was INR 1,00,000.00 Thousand divided into 10000000 Equity Shares of INR 10.00 each.

Issued, Subscribed & Paid-up Capital

During the year under review, the company had made an initial public offering (IPO) of 24,00,000 equity shares in aggregate of face value of Rs.10/- each fully paid up for cash at a price of Rs.50/- per equity share (including share premium of Rs. 40 per equity share) aggregating to Rs. 1200.00/- Lakhs.

The said 24,00,000 equity shares were successfully subscribed by the public and Company has made allotment of equity shares on April 18, 2023.

The entire Paid-up Equity shares of the Company was then listed at Emerge Platform of National Stock Exchange of India Limited.

Issued, Subscribed & Paid-up share Capital of the Company, as on the date of this report, stood at INR 77,571.87 Thousand divided into 7757187 Equity Shares of INR 10 each.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL Constitution of Board

The composition of Board complies with the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act"). Further, in pursuance of Regulation 15(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations"), the Company is exempted from requirement of having composition of Board as per Regulation 17 of Listing Regulations. None of the Directors of Board is a member of more than ten Committees or Chairperson of more than five committees across all the Public companies in which they are Director. The necessary disclosures regarding Committee positions have been made by all the Directors. None of the Director of the Company is serving as a Whole-Time Director in any Listed Company and is holding position of Independent Director in more than 3 Listed Company. Neither any of the Director of the Company is holding position as Director in more than 7 listed entities nor any of the Director of the Company serve as Independent Director in more than 7 listed entities. The Board of the Company comprises five Directors out of which two are Promoter Executive Directors and one is Promoter Non-Executive Non-Independent Director and two are Non-Executive Independent Directors. The Board comprise following Directors;

No. of Committee^ Name of Director Category Cum Designation Date of Appointment at current Term Total Directorship in which Director is Member in which Director is Chairperson No. of Shares held as on March 31, 2024 Bharatbhai Jivrajbhai Limbani$ Chairman & Managing Director 22/08/2022 1 2 0 3768965 Jaysukhbhai Popatbhai Limbani Whole-time Director 22/08/2022 1 0 0 1588217 Ripalben Bharatbhai Limbani Non-Executive Director 22/09/2022 1 0 0 1 Brijal Suresh Kumar Kachhia Independent Director 17/12/2022 1 0 2 0 Kevinkumar Bavchandbhai Khoyani Independent Director 17/12/2022 2 3 0 0

^ Committee includes Audit Committee and Shareholders Grievances Committee across all Public Companies. ~ Excluding Foreign Companies, Section 8 Companies & struck off Companies. $ Acting as the Chairperson of the Board.

Disclosure by Directors

The Directors on the Board have submitted notice of interest under Section 184(1) i.e. in Form MBP 1, intimation under Section 164(2) i.e. in Form DIR 8 and declaration as to compliance with the Code of Conduct of the Company. None of the Directors of the Company is disqualified for being appointed as Director as specified in Section 164 (2) of the Companies Act, 2013.

Board Meeting

Regular meetings of the Board are held, inter-alia, to review and discuss the various businesses that require the approval of the Board.

Additional Board meetings are convened, as and when required, to discuss and decide on various business policies, strategies and other businesses. The Board meetings are generally held at registered office of the Company.

During the year under review, Board of Directors of the Company met 09 (Nine) times, viz 18-04-2023, 30-05-2023, 23-06-2023, 11-09-2023, 03-11-2023, 27-11-2023, 18-01-2024, 14-03-2024 and 27-03-2024.The gap between two consecutive meetings was not more than one hundred and twenty days as provided in section 173 of the Act. The details of attendance of each Director at the Board Meeting and Annual General Meeting are given below.

Name of Director Bharatbhai Jivrajbhai Limbani Jaysukhbhai Popatbhai Limbani Ripalben Bharatbhai Limbani Brijal Suresh Kumar Kachhia Kevinkumar Bavchandbhai Khoyani Number of Board Meeting held 09 09 09 09 09 Number of Board Meetings Eligible to attend 09 09 09 09 09 Number of Board Meeting attended 09 09 09 08 08 Presence at the previous AGM YES YES NO YES YES

Independent Directors

In terms of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made there under, the Company had two Non-Executive Independent Directors in line with the Companies Act, 2013. Further, both the Independent Directors of the Company had registered themselves in the Independent Directors Data Bank.

A separate meeting of Independent Directors was held on March 27, 2024 to review the performance of Non-Independent Directors, Board as whole and performance of Chairperson of the Company including assessment of quality, quantity and timeliness of flow of information between Company management and Board.

The terms and conditions of appointment of Independent Directors and Code for Independent Director are incorporated on the website of the Company at www.pftcpipefittings.com.

The Company has received necessary declaration from each independent director under Section 149 (7) of the Companies Act, 2013 that they meet the criteria of independence laid down in Section 149 (6) of the Companies Act, 2013.

Information on Directorate

In accordance with the provisions of the Articles of Association and Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013, Mrs. Ripalben Bharatbhai Limbani, Non-Executive Director of the Company retires by rotation at the ensuing annual general meeting. She, being eligible, has offered herself for re-appointment as such and seeks re-appointment. The Board of Directors recommends her appointment on the Board. The relevant details, as required under Regulation 36 (3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations") and Secretarial Standards-II issued by ICSI, of the person seeking re-appointment as Director is annexed to the Notice convening the second annual general meeting.

Key Managerial Personnel

As on date of this report, the Company has Mr. Bharatbhai Jivrajbhai Limbani as Chairman and Managing Director of the Company, Mr. Jaysukhbhai Popatbhai Limbani as Whole-Time Director of the Company, Mr. Milan Vallabhbhai Limbani as Chief Financial Officer of the Company and Mrs. Anita Digbijay Paul as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer who are acting as Key Managerial Personnel in accordance with Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013. The Board of Directors has, vide their resolution dated January 18, 2024 appointed Mr. Milan Vallabhbhai Limbani as Chief Financial Officer of the Company w.e.f. January 19, 2024 in place of Mr. Sanjay Shivshankar Shah who resigned w.e.f. closing business hours of January 18, 2024.

Performance Evaluation

The Board of Directors in consultation with Nomination and Remuneration Committee has come up with the methodology and policy for annual evaluation of its own performance, board committees and individual directors pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 in the following manners;

The performance of the board shall be evaluated by the board, after seeking inputs from all the directors, on the basis of the criteria such as the board composition and structure, effectiveness of board processes, information and functioning etc.

The performance of the committees shall be evaluated by the board after seeking inputs from the committee members on the basis of the criteria such as the composition of committees, effectiveness of committee meetings, etc.

The board and the nomination and remuneration committee shall review the performance of the individual directors on the basis of the criteria such as the contribution of the individual director to the board and committee meetings like preparedness on the issues to be discussed, meaningful and constructive contribution and inputs in meetings, etc.

In addition, the performance of chairperson shall also be evaluated on the key aspects of his role.

Separate meeting of independent directors shall be held to evaluate the performance of non-independent directors, performance of the board as a whole and performance of the chairperson, considering the views of executive directors and non-executive directors. Performance evaluation of independent directors shall be done by the entire board, excluding the independent director being evaluated.

Directors Responsibility Statement

Pursuant to section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, the board of directors, to the best of their knowledge and ability, confirm that:

a) In preparation of annual accounts for the year ended March 31, 2024, the applicable accounting standards have been followed and that no material departures have been made from the same;

b) The Directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit or loss of the Company for that year;

c) The Directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) The Directors had prepared the annual accounts for the year ended March 31, 2024 on going concern basis.

e) The Directors had laid down the internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such Internal Financial Controls are adequate and were operating effectively; and

f) The Directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were

g) adequate and operating effectively.

COMMITTEES OF BOARD

The Board of Directors, in line with the requirement of the act, has formed various committees, details of which are given hereunder.

1. Audit Committee

2. Stakeholders Relationship Committee

3. Nomination and Remuneration Committee

The composition of each of the above Committees, their respective role and responsibility are detailed in the Report on Corporate Governance annexed to this Report.

1. Audit Committee

The Company has formed audit committee for the purpose of assisting the Board in fulfilling its overall responsibilities of monitoring financial reporting processes, reviewing the Companys established systems and processes for internal financial controls, governance and reviewing the Companys statutory and internal audit activities.

The terms reference of Audit Committee specified by the Board of Directors is briefed hereunder;

Role of Committee

1. The recommendation for the appointment, re-appointment and, if required, the replacement or removal of the statutory auditor, their remuneration and fixation of terms of appointment of the Auditors of the Company;

2. Review and monitor the auditors independence and performance, and effectiveness of audit process;

3. Examination of financial statement and auditors report thereon including interim financial result before submission to the Board of Directors for approval, particularly with respect to;

a. Changes, if any, in accounting policies and practices and reasons for the same,

b. Major accounting entries involving estimates based on the exercise of judgment by management,

c. Significant adjustments made in the financial statements arising out of audit findings,

d. Compliance with listing and other legal requirements relating to financial statements,

e. Disclosure of any related party transactions, f. Modified opinion(s) / Qualifications in the draft audit report.

4. Approval or any subsequent modification of transactions of the Company with related party, subject following conditions;

i. The Audit Committee may make omnibus approval for related party transactions proposed to be entered in to by the Company subject to such conditions provided under the Companies Act, 2013 or any subsequent modification(s) or amendment(s) thereof;

ii. In case of transaction, other than transactions referred to in section 188 of Companies Act 2013 or any subsequent modification(s) or amendment(s) thereof, and where Audit Committee does not approve the transaction, it shall make its recommendations to the Board;

iii. In case any transaction involving any amount not exceeding one crore rupees is entered into by a director or officer of the company without obtaining the approval of the Audit Committee and it is not ratified by the Audit Committee within three months from the date of the transaction, such transaction shall be voidable at the option of the Audit Committee;

5. Reviewing, with the management, and monitoring the statement of uses / application of funds raised through an issue (public issue, rights issue, preferential issue, etc.), the statement of funds utilized for purposes other than those stated in the offer document/ prospectus, and making appropriate recommendations to the Board to take up steps in this matter;

6. Scrutiny of Inter-corporate loans and investments;

7. Reviewing and discussing the findings of any internal investigations by the internal auditors into matters where there is suspected fraud or irregularity or a failure of internal control systems of a material nature and reporting the matter to the board;

8. To review the functioning of the Whistle Blower mechanism, in case the same is existing;

9. Valuation of undertakings or assets of the company, where ever it is necessary;

10. Evaluation of internal financial controls and risk management systems and reviewing, with the management, performance of internal auditors, and adequacy of the internal control systems; and

11. To look into the reasons for substantial defaults in the payment to the depositors, debenture holders, shareholders (in case of non-payment of declared dividends) and creditors;

12. To monitor the end use of fund invested or given by the Company to Subsidiary Companies;

13. Carrying out any other function as assigned by the Board of Directors from time to time.

Review of Information by the Committee

The Audit Committee shall mandatorily review the following information:

1. Statement of significant related party transactions (as defined by the audit committee), submitted by management;

2. Management letters / letters of internal control weaknesses issued by the statutory auditors;

3. Internal audit reports relating to internal control weaknesses; and

4. The appointment, removal and terms of remuneration of the Internal Auditor.

5. Quarterly / half yearly statement of deviation(s), if applicable, submitted to stock exchange(s) in terms of Regulation 32(1);

6. Annual statement of funds utilized for purposes other than those stated in the offer document/ prospectus.

Powers of Committee

The Committee -

1. To investigate any activity within its terms of reference;

2. To seek information from any employees;

3. To obtain outside legal or other professional advice; and

4. To secure attendance of outsiders with relevant expertise, if it considers necessary.

5. Call for the comments of the auditors about internal control systems, the scope of audit, including the observations of the auditors and review of financial statement before their submission to the Board and may also discuss any related issues with the internal and statutory auditors and the management of the company.

6. To investigate into any matter in relation to the items specified in sub-section (4) of Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 or referred to it by the Board and for this purpose shall have power to obtain professional advice from external sources and have full access to information contained in the records of the company.

Composition of Committee, Meeting and Attendance of each Member at Meetings

Audit Committee shall meet at least four times in a year and not more than one hundred and twenty days shall elapse between two meetings. Additional meeting is held for the purpose of reviewing the specific item included in terms of reference of the Committee.

The quorum for the meeting shall be one third of total members of the Audit Committee or Two, whichever is higher, subject to minimum two Independent Director shall be present at the meeting. During the year under review, Audit Committee of the Company met 6 (Six) times, viz 30-05-2023, 11-09-2023, 03-11-2023, 27-11-2023, 18-01-2024 and 27-03-2024.

The composition of the Committee and the details of meetings attended by its members are given below:

Number of meetings during the financial year 2023-24 Name of Members Category Designation in Committee Held Eligible to attend Attended Brijal Suresh Kumar Kachhia Independent Director Chairperson 6 6 5 Kevinkumar Bavchandbhai Khoyani Independent Director Member 6 6 5 Bharatbhai Jivrajbhai Limbani Executive Director Member 6 6 6

The Statutory Auditor of the Company shall be invited in the meeting of the Committee wherever requires. Chief Financial Officer of the Company is a regular invitee at the Meeting. Further, the Company Secretary of the Company is acting as Secretary to the Audit Committee. Recommendations of Audit Committee, wherever/whenever given, have been accepted by the Board of Directors.

Vigil Mechanism:

The Company has established a vigil mechanism and accordingly framed a Whistle Blower Policy. The policy enables the employees to report to the management instances of unethical behavior, actual or suspected fraud or violation of Companys Code of Conduct. Further the mechanism adopted by the Company encourages the Whistle Blower to report genuine concerns or grievances and provide for adequate safe guards against victimization of the Whistle Blower who avails of such mechanism and also provides for direct access to the Chairperson of the Audit Committee, in exceptional cases. The functioning of vigil mechanism is reviewed by the Audit Committee from time to time.

None of the Whistle blowers has been denied access to the Audit Committee of the Board. The Whistle Blower Policy of the Company is available on the website of the Company at www.pftcpipefittings.com.

2. Nomination and Remuneration Committee:

The Company has formed Nomination and Remuneration Committee for the purpose of assisting the Board to identify persons who are qualified to become directors and who may be appointed in senior management in accordance with the criteria laid down and such other matters specified under various statute. The terms reference of Nomination and Remuneration Committee are briefed hereunder;

Terms of reference

1. Formulation of the criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes and independence of a director and recommend to the Board a policy, relating to the remuneration of the directors, key managerial personnel and other employees;

2. Formulation of criteria for evaluation of Independent Directors and the Board;

3. To ensure that the relationship of remuneration to performance is clear and meets appropriate performance benchmarks; and

4. Identifying persons who are qualified to become directors and who may be appointed in senior management in accordance with the criteria laid down, and recommend to the Board of Directors their appointment and removal and shall carry out evaluation of every director‘s performance.

5. To specify the manner for effective evaluation of performance of Board, its committees and individual directors to be carried out either by the Board, by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee or by an independent external agency and review its implementation and compliance.

Composition of Committee, Meeting and Attendance of each Member at Meetings

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee shall meet at least once in a financial year. The quorum for a meeting of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee shall be one third of total members of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee or Two, whichever is higher, subject to minimum one Independent Director shall be present at the meeting. During the year under review, Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company met 3 (Three) times, viz 27-11-2023, 18-01-2024, 27-03-2024. The composition of the Committee and the details of meetings attended by its members are given below:

Name of Members Category Designation in Committee Number of meetings during the financial year 2023-24 Held Eligible to attend Attended Kevinkumar Bavchandbhai Khoyani Independent Director Chairperson 3 3 2 Brijal Suresh Kumar Kachhia Independent Director Member 3 3 3 Ripalben Bharatbhai Limbani Non-Executive Director Member 3 3 3

The Company Secretary of the Company is acting as Secretary to the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

Nomination and Remuneration Policy:

Nomination and Remuneration Policy in the Company is designed to create a high-performance culture. It enables the Company to attract motivated and retained manpower in competitive market, and to harmonize the aspirations of human resources consistent with the goals of the Company. The Company pays remuneration by way of salary, benefits, perquisites and allowances to its Executive Directors and Key Managerial Personnel. Annual increments are decided by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee within the salary scale approved by the members and are effective from April 1, of each year.

Key points of the Nomination and Remuneration Policy are;

a. Policy on Appointment of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management Personnel:

o The policy is formulated to identify and ascertain the integrity, qualification, expertise and experience of the person for appointment as Director, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management personnel and recommend to the Board for his / her appointment.

o A person should possess adequate qualification, expertise and experience for the position he/ she is considered for appointment.

o In case of appointment of Independent Director, the Committee shall satisfy itself that number of Boards on which such Independent Director serves, is restricted to applicable regulations in force.

b. Policy on remuneration of Director, KMP and Senior Management Personnel:

The Companys remuneration policy is driven by the success and performance of Director, KMP and Senior Management Personnel vis-?-vis the Company. The Company follows mixed of fixed pay, benefits and performance-based variable pay. The Company pays remuneration by way of salary, benefits, perquisites and allowance. The remuneration and sitting fees paid by the Company are within the salary scale approved by the Board and Shareholders. The Nomination and Remuneration Policy, as adopted by the Board of Directors, is placed on the website of the Company at https://www.pftcpipefittings.com/wpcontent/uploads/2023/03/NOMINA TION-AND-REMUNERARTION-POLIC.pdf.

Remuneration of Directors:

(INR in Thousand)

Name of Directors Designation Salary Sitting Fees Perquisite Total Bharatbhai Jivrajbhai Limbani Chairman and Managing Director 3600.00 - - 3600.00 Jaysukhbhai Popatbhai Limbani Wholetime Director 1800.00 - - 1800.00 Ripalben Bharatbhai Limbani Non-Executive Director - 21.00 - 21.00 Brijal Suresh Kumar Kachhia Independent Director - 29.00 - 29.00 Kevinkumar Bavchandbhai Khoyani Independent Director - 29.00 - 29.00

3. Stakeholder s Relationship Committee

The Company has constituted Stakeholders Relationship Committee mainly to focus on the redressal of Shareholders / Investors

Grievances, if any, like Transfer / Transmission / Demat of Shares; Loss of Share Certificates; Non-receipt of Annual Report; Dividend Warrants; etc. The Committee also oversees the performance of the Registrar & Transfer agents of the Company relating to the investors services and recommends measures for improvement.

The terms reference of Stakeholders Relationship Committee is briefed hereunder;

Terms of Reference

1. Efficient transfer of shares; including review of cases for refusal of transfer / transmission of shares;

2. Redressal of shareholder and investor complaints like transfer of Shares, non-receipt of balance sheet, non-receipt of declared dividends etc.;

3. Issue duplicate/split/consolidated share certificates;

4. Dematerialization/Rematerialization of Share;

5. Review of cases for refusal of transfer / transmission of shares and debentures;

6. Reference to statutory and regulatory authorities regarding investor grievances and to otherwise ensure proper and timely attendance and redressal of investor queries and grievances; Provided that inability to resolve or consider any grievance by the Stakeholders Relationship Committee in good faith shall not constitute a contravention of Section 178 of Companies Act, 2013 or any subsequent modification(s) or amendment(s) thereof.

7. Such other matters as may be required by any statutory, contractual or other regulatory requirements to be attended to by such committee from time to time.

Composition of Committee, Meetings and Attendance of each Member at Meetings

The Stakeholders Relationship Committee shall meet at least once in a financial year. The quorum shall be one third of total members of the Stakeholders Relationship Committee or Two, whichever is higher, subject to minimum one Independent Director.

During the year under review, Stakeholders Relationship Committee of the Company met 4 (Four) times, viz 30-05-2023, 11-09-2023, 27-11-2023 and 14-03-2024. The composition of the Committee during the year and the details of meetings attended by its members are given below:

Category Designation in Committee Number of meetings during the financial year 2023-24 Name of Members Held Eligible to attend Attended Brijal Suresh Kumar Kachhia Independent Director Chairperson 4 4 3 Kevinkumar Bavchandbhai Khoyani Independent Director Member 4 4 4 Bharatbhai Jivrajbhai Limbani Executive Director Member 4 4 4

Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the Company provides secretarial support to the Committee.

PUBLIC DEPOSIT

The Company has not accepted any deposits from Shareholders and Public falling within the ambit of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made there under. Hence, the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India & the Provision of Section 73 to 76 of the Company Act, 2013 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Rules there under are not applicable.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES, INVESTMENTS & SECURITY

Details of Loans, Guarantees, Investments and Security covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are given in the notes to the Financial Statement.

WEB LINK OF ANNUAL RETURN

The link to access the Annual Return is https://pftcpipefittings.com/wp- content/uploads/2024/09/Annual-Return-2023-24.pdf.

RELATED PARTIES TRANSACTION

There are no materially significant Related Party Transactions made by the Company with Promoters, Directors, Key Managerial Personnel which may have a potential conflict with the interests of the Company at large. All Related Party Transactions are placed before the Audit Committee and the Board for approval, if required. Prior omnibus approval of the Audit Committee is obtained for the transactions which are of a foreseen and repetitive in nature.

All Related Party Transactions entered into during the financial year were on an arms length basis and were in the ordinary course of business. Your Company had not entered into any transactions with the related parties which could be considered material in terms of Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, the disclosure of related party transactions as required under Section 134(3)(h) of the Companies Act, 2013 in form AOC-2 is not applicable. There was no contracts, arrangements or transactions which was not executed in ordinary course of business and/or at arms length basis.

SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE

To foster a positive workplace environment, free from harassment of any nature, we have institutionalized the Anti-Sexual Harassment Initiative (ASHI) framework, through which we address complaints of sexual harassment at all the workplaces of the Company. Our policy assures discretion and guarantees non-retaliation to complainants. We follow a gender-neutral approach in handling complaints of sexual harassment and we are compliant with the law of the land where we operate. The Company has setup an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) for redressal of Complaints.

UTILIZATION OF PROCEEDS OF PREFERENTIAL ISSUE / IPO

Moreover, during the previous financial year 2022-23, the Company came up with an Initial Public Issue of 2400000 equity shares of INR 10.00 each at an issue price of INR 50.00 per equity shares and thereby raised 1,20,000.00 Thousand during the current financial year 2023-24. The proceeds of the issue are being utilized to meet the objective of the Issue. Here are the schedule of implementation and deployment of net Proceeds;

Original Object Modified Object, if any Original Allocation (INR in Thousand) Modified allocation, if any Funds Utilized (INR in Thousand) Amount of Deviation / Variation for the quarter according to applicable object Remarks if any To meet Working Capital requirement -- 86,500.00 -- 86,500.00 -- -- General Corporate Purpose -- 26,400.00 -- 26,400.00 -- -- Issue related expenses -- 7,100.00 -- 7,100.00 -- --

ENERGY CONSERVATION, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

A. Conservation of energy

i.) The steps taken or impact on conservation of energy: No major steps have been taken by the Company. However, the Company continues its endeavor to improve energy conservation and utilization.

ii.) The steps taken by the Company for utilizing alternate sources of energy:

The Company has continued its focus on energy conservation efforts through up-gradation of process with new technology. The technology installed by the Company has provided better results in quality and production and also reducing the overall cost of production and maintenance which effect production scheduling and various energy saving initiatives in all areas of production. However, the Company has not installed any alternate source of energy running on renewable energy source.

iii.) The capital investment on energy conservation equipment:

Nil

B. Technology absorption

i.) The effort made towards technology absorption

Your Company has been very thoughtful in installing new technology to reduce the production cost, improve yield, enhance product endurance and strengthen finish. However, no new technology has been installed by the Company during the year and all existing technology has been fully absorbed.

ii.) The benefit derived like product improvement, cost reduction, product development or import substitution

The Company had installed such technology that improve productivity, quality and reduction in manual intervention and to enhance the quality and productivity. Improvement in manufacturing process helped the Company in managing production scheduling; & better & faster servicing of product for domestic as well as global market.

iii.) in case of imported technology (imported during the last three years reckoned from the beginning of the financial year)

a. The details of technology imported: Nil

b. The year of import: N.A. c. Whether the technology has been fully absorbed: N.A. iv.) If not fully absorbed, areas where absorption has not taken place, and the reasons thereof: Not Applicable

v.) The expenditure incurred on Research and Development: Nil.

C. Foreign Exchange Earnings & Expenditure - Nil

MAINTENANCE OF COST RECORDS

In terms of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Cost records and audits) Rules, 2014, the Company is not required to maintain the cost records and accordingly the Company has not maintained the Cost record.

PARTICULAR OF EMPLOYEES

The ratio of the remuneration of each executive director to the median of employees remuneration as per Section 197(12) of the Companies

Act, 2013, read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is annexed to this Report as Annexure 1. The statement containing names of top ten employees in terms of remuneration drawn and the particulars of employees as required under Section 197(12) of the Act read with Rule 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, is provided in a separate annexure forming part of this report. Further, the report and the accounts are being sent to the Members excluding the aforesaid annexure. In terms of Section 136 of the Act, the said annexure is opened for inspection in electronic form. Any Member interested in obtaining a copy of the same may write to the Company Secretary.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENT

There have been no material changes and commitments for the likely impact affecting financial position between end of the financial year and the date of the report. SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS

There are no significant and material orders passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the going concern status and Companys operations in future.

SUBSIDIARIES/JOINT VENTURE/ASSOCIATE COMPANY

There are no Subsidiaries/ Joint Venture/ Associate Company to your Company.

DESCLOSURE OF LARGE CORPORATE ENTITY

The Board of Directors of the Company hereby confirm that the Company is not a Large Corporate entity in terms of Regulation 50B of SEBI (Issue and Listing of Non-Convertible Securities) Regulations, 2021 (NCS Regulations).

ONE TIME SETTLEMENT OF LOAN OBTAINED FROM THE BANKS OR FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS

During the year under review, the company has not entered into any one-time settlement with banks or financial institutions and accordingly, the provisions of the said section are not applicable.

Details of the Designated Officer:

Ms. Anita Digbijay Paul, Company Secretary & Compliance officer of the company is acting as Designated officer under Rule (9) (5) of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Your Company strives to incorporate the appropriate standards for corporate governance. However, pursuant to Regulation 15(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the Company is not required to mandatorily comply with the provisions of certain regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and therefore the Company has not provided a separate report on Corporate Governance. However, Company is complying with few of the exempted regulations voluntarily and details of same are provided in this report under the respective heading.

RISK MANAGEMENT

A well-defined risk management mechanism covering the risk mapping and trend analysis, risk exposure, potential impact and risk mitigation process is in place. The objective of the mechanism is to minimize the impact of risks identified and taking advance actions to mitigate it. The mechanism works on the principles of probability of occurrence and impact, if triggered. A detailed exercise is being carried out to identify, evaluate, monitor and manage both business and non-business risks.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

Though the various risks associated with the business cannot be eliminated completely, all efforts are made to minimize the impact of such risks on the operations of the Company. Necessary internal control systems are also put in place by the Company on various activities across the board to ensure that business operations are directed towards attaining the stated organizational objectives with optimum utilization of the resources. Your Company has also put in place adequate internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements commensurate with the size and nature of operations of the Company. During the year, such controls were tested and no material discrepancy or weakness in the Companys internal controls over financial reporting was observed.

LISTING FEES

The Equity Shares of the Company are listed on Emerge Platform of National Stock Exchange of India Limited and the Company has paid the applicable listing fees to the Stock Exchange till date.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

In terms of Regulation 34, and Schedule V of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 a review of the performance of the Company, for the year under review, Management Discussion and Analysis Report, is presented in a separate section forming part of this Annual Report.

STATUTORY AUDITOR AND THEIR REPORT

M/s. P. Indrajit & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Vadodara (FRN: 117488W) were appointed as the Statutory Auditors of Company in the 1st Annual General Meeting of the Company held on December 23, 2023 to hold office for a period of 5 (Five) consecutive financial years, from the conclusion of the 1st Annual General Meeting of the Company until the conclusion of the 6th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in the year 2028 at such remuneration plus applicable taxes and reimbursement of out-of-pocket expenses in connection with the Audit as may be mutually agreed between the Board of Directors of the Company and the Auditors.

Further, M/s. P. Indrajit & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Vadodara (FRN: 117488W) have submitted their consent for being appointed as Statutory Auditor of the Company to hold the office from the conclusion of 1st Annual General Meeting of the Company till the conclusion of 6th Annual General Meeting of the Company.

The Notes to the financial statements referred in the Auditors Report are self-explanatory and therefore do not call for any comments under Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013. The Auditors Report does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark. The Auditors Report is enclosed with the financial statements in this Annual Report.

SECRETARIAL AUDITOR AND THIEIR REPORT

The Company has appointed M/s. Hardik Jetani & Associates, Practising Company Secretaries, to conduct the secretarial audit of the Company for the financial year 2023-24, as required under Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules thereunder. The Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year 2023-24 is annexed to this report as an Annexure 2. The Secretarial Auditors Report does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark, accordingly, not require to comment up on by the Board of Directors.

INTERNAL AUDITORS AND REPORT

The Company has appointed M/s. Satyanarayan Goyal & Co.(FRN 006636C/C400333)LLP, Chartered Accountants, as the Internal Auditors of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24, as required under Section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rule 13 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.

REPORTING OF FRAUD

The Auditors of the Company have not reported any fraud as specified under Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013.

PROCEEDINGS INITIATED/PENDING AGAINST YOUR COMPANY UNDER THE INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016

There are no proceedings initiated/pending against your Company under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 which materially impact the Business of the Company.

WEBSITE

As per Regulation 46 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Company has maintained a functional website namely “www.pftcpipefittings.com” containing basic information about the Company. The website of the Company is also containing information like Policies, Shareholding Pattern, Financial Results and information of the designated officials of the Company who are responsible for assisting and handling investor grievances for the benefit of all stakeholders of the Company, etc.

INSURANCE

The assets of your Company have been adequately insured.

COMPLIANCE WITH THE PROVISIONS OF SECRETARIAL STANDARD 1 AND SECRETARIAL STANDARD 2

The applicable Secretarial Standards, i.e. SS-1 and SS-2, relating to ‘Meetings of the Board of Directors and ‘General Meetings, respectively, have been duly complied by your Company.

PREVENTION OF INSIDER TRADING

The Company has adopted a Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading with a view to regulate trading in securities by the Directors and designated employees of the Company. The Code requires pre-clearance for dealing in the Companys shares and prohibits the purchase or sale of Company shares by the Directors and the designated employees while in possession of unpublished price sensitive information in relation to the Company and during the period when the Trading Window is closed. The Board is responsible for implementation of the Code.

INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS (IR):

The Company continues to maintain harmonious industrial relations. Company periodically reviews its HR policies and procedures to aid and improve the living standards of its employees, and to keep them motivated and involved with the larger interests of the organisation. The Company has systems and procedures in place to hear and resolve employees grievances in a timely manner, and provides avenues to its employees for their all-round development on professional and personal levels. All these measures aid employee satisfaction and involvement, resulting in good Industrial Relations.

GENERAL DISCLOSURE

Your Directors state that the Company has made disclosures in this report for the items prescribed in section 134 (3) of the Act and Rule 8 of The Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 and other applicable provisions of the act and listing regulations, to the extent the transactions took place on those items during the year.

APPRECIATIONS AND ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Your Directors wish to place on record their sincere appreciation for significant contributions made by the employees at all levels through their dedication, hard work and commitment, enabling the Company to achieve good performance during the year under review.

Your Directors also take this opportunity to place on record the valuable co-operation and support extended by the banks, government, business associates and the shareholders for their continued confidence reposed in the Company and look forward to having the same support in all future endeavours.