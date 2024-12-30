Pattech Fitwell Tube Components Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
7.76
5.36
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
11.53
0.49
Net Worth
19.29
5.85
Minority Interest
Debt
11.67
12.82
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
Total Liabilities
30.96
18.67
Fixed Assets
15.44
15.31
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.05
0.01
Networking Capital
15.26
2.98
Inventories
5.14
3.05
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
12.37
4.69
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
2.46
0.89
Sundry Creditors
-3.77
-1.13
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.94
-4.52
Cash
0.19
0.35
Total Assets
30.94
18.65
