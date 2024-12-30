iifl-logo-icon 1
Pattech Fitwell Tube Components Ltd Balance Sheet

106
(2.12%)
Dec 30, 2024

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

7.76

5.36

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

11.53

0.49

Net Worth

19.29

5.85

Minority Interest

Debt

11.67

12.82

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

Total Liabilities

30.96

18.67

Fixed Assets

15.44

15.31

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.05

0.01

Networking Capital

15.26

2.98

Inventories

5.14

3.05

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

12.37

4.69

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

2.46

0.89

Sundry Creditors

-3.77

-1.13

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.94

-4.52

Cash

0.19

0.35

Total Assets

30.94

18.65

