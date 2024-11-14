To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 PATTECH : 28-May-2024 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on May 22, 2024 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 28, 2024, To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 (As Per NSE Board Meeting Dated on: 22/05/2024)