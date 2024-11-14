|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|9 Nov 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Pattech Fitwell Tube Components Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|4 Sep 2024
|4 Sep 2024
|Pattech Fitwell Tube Components Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 04, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2024
|13 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 PATTECH : 28-May-2024 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on May 22, 2024 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 28, 2024, To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 (As Per NSE Board Meeting Dated on: 22/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 Mar 2024
|27 Mar 2024
|Pattech Fitwell Tube Components Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on March 27, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|18 Jan 2024
|18 Jan 2024
|Pattech Fitwell Tube Components Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 18, 2024.
