iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Lakshmi Precision Screws Ltd Share Price

6.04
(-5.03%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open6.67
  • Day's High6.67
  • 52 Wk High7.42
  • Prev. Close6.36
  • Day's Low6.04
  • 52 Wk Low 3.7
  • Turnover (lac)0.24
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value21.36
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6.61
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Lakshmi Precision Screws Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Castings, Forgings & Fastners

Open

6.67

Prev. Close

6.36

Turnover(Lac.)

0.24

Day's High

6.67

Day's Low

6.04

52 Week's High

7.42

52 Week's Low

3.7

Book Value

21.36

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6.61

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Lakshmi Precision Screws Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Lakshmi Precision Screws Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Lakshmi Precision Screws Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:41 AM
Sep-2019Jun-2019Mar-2019Dec-2018
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 62.85%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 62.85%

Non-Promoter- 0.03%

Institutions: 0.03%

Non-Institutions: 37.11%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Lakshmi Precision Screws Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

10.94

10.94

10.94

10.94

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

12.42

53.39

63.15

63.87

Net Worth

23.36

64.33

74.09

74.81

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

258.69

309.91

373.93

351.36

yoy growth (%)

-16.52

-17.11

6.42

9.94

Raw materials

-118.65

-140.96

-160.2

-138.57

As % of sales

45.86

45.48

42.84

39.44

Employee costs

-73.64

-70.96

-73.36

-91.63

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-38.42

-31.1

0.38

-27.26

Depreciation

-17.12

-15.22

-11.28

-16.62

Tax paid

0

-2.5

0

-0.11

Working capital

-29.52

-76.64

-9.5

19.28

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-16.52

-17.11

6.42

9.94

Op profit growth

-78.99

-61.68

94.65

-56.03

EBIT growth

-69.03

-81.73

310.4

-74.41

Net profit growth

328.22

-2,597.78

-101.33

-780.53

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Gross Sales

286.81

405.89

425.42

394.36

364.39

Excise Duty

28.12

31.29

0

0

0

Net Sales

258.69

374.6

425.42

394.36

364.39

Other Operating Income

0

0

2.34

2.42

2.56

Other Income

15.43

4.18

1.77

1.63

2.6

View Annually Results

Lakshmi Precision Screws Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bharat Forge Ltd

BHARATFORG

1,296.15

41.2761,986.58361.160.682,246.67219.08

AIA Engineering Ltd

AIAENG

3,381.75

29.2931,890.19217.210.47800.44652.52

PTC Industries Ltd

PTCIL

14,404.3

021,629.599.06069.21871.96

CIE Automotive India Ltd

CIEINDIA

486.45

31.6718,427.53123.611.031,135.96134.28

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd

RKFORGE

917.4

51.4416,594.91182.80.22952.32161.13

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Lakshmi Precision Screws Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Lalit Kumar Jain

Vice Chairman & M.D.

Dinesh Kumar Jain

Director

Sushila Devi Jain

Independent Director

Brijendra Singh

Independent Director

Ravi S Sharma

Independent Director

Madhav Roy

Independent Director

Kailash Sarup Bhatnagar

Independent Director

Saumitra Choudhury

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Lakshmi Precision Screws Ltd

Summary

Lakshmi Precision Screws Ltd (LPS) was incorporated on 27th December 1968 for manufacture of fasteners. LPS manufactures auto components for the Two-wheeler and Four-wheeler industry, which lies under single primary business segment. It became worlds leading fastener manufacturer in the country, under organized sector. Headquartered at Rohtak (Haryana), the LPS works comprises of two manufacturing units spread across an area of about 100,000 square meters, just 60 km from New Delhi, the capital of India. Their installed capacity is 28432 metric ton per annum and is supported by a host of ancillaries.The public issue in 1983 part financed the expansion of installed capacity from 2800 tpa to 6000 tpa, which was later revised to 5000 tpa. A rights issue funded the installation of a modern plant in 1993, near the existing one, increasing the capacity to 7500 tpa. In 1995-96, the company envisaged an expansion/modernisation scheme involving a capital outlay of Rs 16.55 cr with an installed capacity of 2700 tpa. The company has entered into a joint venture agreement with the Bossard International AG, Switzerland for development of software and marketing/distribution of new range of fasteners for niche market of electrical and electronics etc.During the financial year 2015-16, the Company ceased to be Joint Venture partner in M/s. LPS Bossard Private Limited with effect from 10.03.2016 due to sale of entire stake of 49%.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Lakshmi Precision Screws Ltd share price today?

The Lakshmi Precision Screws Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹6.04 today.

What is the Market Cap of Lakshmi Precision Screws Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Lakshmi Precision Screws Ltd is ₹6.61 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Lakshmi Precision Screws Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Lakshmi Precision Screws Ltd is 0 and 0.28 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Lakshmi Precision Screws Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Lakshmi Precision Screws Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Lakshmi Precision Screws Ltd is ₹3.7 and ₹7.42 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Lakshmi Precision Screws Ltd?

Lakshmi Precision Screws Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.29%, 3 Years at -6.33%, 1 Year at 6.90%, 6 Month at 4.50%, 3 Month at -9.58% and 1 Month at 7.86%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Lakshmi Precision Screws Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Lakshmi Precision Screws Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 62.85 %
Institutions - 0.04 %
Public - 37.11 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Lakshmi Precision Screws Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.