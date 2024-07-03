Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCastings, Forgings & Fastners
Open₹6.67
Prev. Close₹6.36
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.24
Day's High₹6.67
Day's Low₹6.04
52 Week's High₹7.42
52 Week's Low₹3.7
Book Value₹21.36
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6.61
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
10.94
10.94
10.94
10.94
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
12.42
53.39
63.15
63.87
Net Worth
23.36
64.33
74.09
74.81
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
258.69
309.91
373.93
351.36
yoy growth (%)
-16.52
-17.11
6.42
9.94
Raw materials
-118.65
-140.96
-160.2
-138.57
As % of sales
45.86
45.48
42.84
39.44
Employee costs
-73.64
-70.96
-73.36
-91.63
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-38.42
-31.1
0.38
-27.26
Depreciation
-17.12
-15.22
-11.28
-16.62
Tax paid
0
-2.5
0
-0.11
Working capital
-29.52
-76.64
-9.5
19.28
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-16.52
-17.11
6.42
9.94
Op profit growth
-78.99
-61.68
94.65
-56.03
EBIT growth
-69.03
-81.73
310.4
-74.41
Net profit growth
328.22
-2,597.78
-101.33
-780.53
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Gross Sales
286.81
405.89
425.42
394.36
364.39
Excise Duty
28.12
31.29
0
0
0
Net Sales
258.69
374.6
425.42
394.36
364.39
Other Operating Income
0
0
2.34
2.42
2.56
Other Income
15.43
4.18
1.77
1.63
2.6
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bharat Forge Ltd
BHARATFORG
1,296.15
|41.27
|61,986.58
|361.16
|0.68
|2,246.67
|219.08
AIA Engineering Ltd
AIAENG
3,381.75
|29.29
|31,890.19
|217.21
|0.47
|800.44
|652.52
PTC Industries Ltd
PTCIL
14,404.3
|0
|21,629.59
|9.06
|0
|69.21
|871.96
CIE Automotive India Ltd
CIEINDIA
486.45
|31.67
|18,427.53
|123.61
|1.03
|1,135.96
|134.28
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd
RKFORGE
917.4
|51.44
|16,594.91
|182.8
|0.22
|952.32
|161.13
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Lalit Kumar Jain
Vice Chairman & M.D.
Dinesh Kumar Jain
Director
Sushila Devi Jain
Independent Director
Brijendra Singh
Independent Director
Ravi S Sharma
Independent Director
Madhav Roy
Independent Director
Kailash Sarup Bhatnagar
Independent Director
Saumitra Choudhury
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Lakshmi Precision Screws Ltd
Summary
Lakshmi Precision Screws Ltd (LPS) was incorporated on 27th December 1968 for manufacture of fasteners. LPS manufactures auto components for the Two-wheeler and Four-wheeler industry, which lies under single primary business segment. It became worlds leading fastener manufacturer in the country, under organized sector. Headquartered at Rohtak (Haryana), the LPS works comprises of two manufacturing units spread across an area of about 100,000 square meters, just 60 km from New Delhi, the capital of India. Their installed capacity is 28432 metric ton per annum and is supported by a host of ancillaries.The public issue in 1983 part financed the expansion of installed capacity from 2800 tpa to 6000 tpa, which was later revised to 5000 tpa. A rights issue funded the installation of a modern plant in 1993, near the existing one, increasing the capacity to 7500 tpa. In 1995-96, the company envisaged an expansion/modernisation scheme involving a capital outlay of Rs 16.55 cr with an installed capacity of 2700 tpa. The company has entered into a joint venture agreement with the Bossard International AG, Switzerland for development of software and marketing/distribution of new range of fasteners for niche market of electrical and electronics etc.During the financial year 2015-16, the Company ceased to be Joint Venture partner in M/s. LPS Bossard Private Limited with effect from 10.03.2016 due to sale of entire stake of 49%.
Read More
The Lakshmi Precision Screws Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹6.04 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Lakshmi Precision Screws Ltd is ₹6.61 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Lakshmi Precision Screws Ltd is 0 and 0.28 as of 30 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Lakshmi Precision Screws Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Lakshmi Precision Screws Ltd is ₹3.7 and ₹7.42 as of 30 Dec ‘24
Lakshmi Precision Screws Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.29%, 3 Years at -6.33%, 1 Year at 6.90%, 6 Month at 4.50%, 3 Month at -9.58% and 1 Month at 7.86%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.