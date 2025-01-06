Lakshmi Precision Screws Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
10.94
10.94
10.94
10.94
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
12.42
53.39
63.15
63.87
Net Worth
23.36
64.33
74.09
74.81
Minority Interest
Debt
260.75
253.13
266.38
259.23
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
284.11
317.46
340.47
334.04
Fixed Assets
168.1
167.71
108.5
87.33
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.74
1.92
4.27
4.27
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
109.05
137.34
212.98
229.79
Inventories
196.4
200.58
272.17
251.26
Inventory Days
277.1
236.22
265.66
261.01
Sundry Debtors
55.1
74.2
77.64
74.23
Debtor Days
77.74
87.38
75.78
77.11
Other Current Assets
33.57
32.11
33.99
33.4
Sundry Creditors
-56.77
-75.4
-96.22
-59.17
Creditor Days
80.09
88.8
93.92
61.46
Other Current Liabilities
-119.25
-94.15
-74.6
-69.93
Cash
5.22
10.49
14.71
12.64
Total Assets
284.11
317.46
340.46
334.03
