iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Lakshmi Precision Screws Ltd Key Ratios

5.73
(-5.13%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Lakshmi Precision Screws Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-30.94

-12.42

7.8

8.12

Op profit growth

-83.28

-55.08

94.33

-53.08

EBIT growth

-81.83

-71.89

265.33

-69.35

Net profit growth

23.75

-1,086.24

-111.89

-625.16

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

1.53

6.32

12.32

6.83

EBIT margin

0.83

3.19

9.94

2.93

Net profit margin

-15.45

-8.62

0.76

-6.93

RoCE

0.71

3.46

11.59

3.18

RoNW

-21.8

-9.8

0.83

-6.27

RoA

-3.29

-2.34

0.22

-1.88

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

2.84

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-52.27

-44.06

-7.93

-41.02

Book value per share

23.59

60.17

90.3

88.08

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

14.08

0

P/CEPS

-0.73

-0.73

-5.04

-0.97

P/B

1.63

0.53

0.44

0.45

EV/EBIDTA

15.34

9.96

5.48

10.2

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0.03

14.86

-29.39

2.62

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

91.35

82.77

80.04

80.56

Inventory days

280.05

237.17

234.79

233.99

Creditor days

-93.44

-90.95

-79.56

-57.65

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.05

-0.3

-1.11

-0.31

Net debt / equity

9.89

3.68

2.58

2.61

Net debt / op. profit

64.55

10.23

4.83

9.29

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-45.86

-48.36

-45.31

-42.22

Employee costs

-28.47

-20.52

-18.32

-24.25

Other costs

-24.12

-24.78

-24.03

-26.68

Lak. Prec. Screw : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Lakshmi Precision Screws Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.