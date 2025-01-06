Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
258.69
309.91
373.93
351.36
yoy growth (%)
-16.52
-17.11
6.42
9.94
Raw materials
-118.65
-140.96
-160.2
-138.57
As % of sales
45.86
45.48
42.84
39.44
Employee costs
-73.64
-70.96
-73.36
-91.63
As % of sales
28.46
22.89
19.62
26.07
Other costs
-62.56
-79.76
-92.81
-96.72
As % of sales (Other Cost)
24.18
25.73
24.82
27.52
Operating profit
3.82
18.21
47.54
24.42
OPM
1.47
5.87
12.71
6.95
Depreciation
-17.12
-15.22
-11.28
-16.62
Interest expense
-40.56
-37.99
-37.32
-36.45
Other income
15.43
3.89
1.44
1.38
Profit before tax
-38.42
-31.1
0.38
-27.26
Taxes
0
-2.5
0
-0.11
Tax rate
0
8.03
0
0.43
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-38.42
-33.6
0.38
-27.38
Exceptional items
-2.54
24.04
0
-1.23
Net profit
-40.97
-9.56
0.38
-28.62
yoy growth (%)
328.22
-2,597.78
-101.33
-780.53
NPM
-15.83
-3.08
0.1
-8.14
