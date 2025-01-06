iifl-logo-icon 1
Lakshmi Precision Screws Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

5.73
(-5.13%)
Jan 6, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

258.69

309.91

373.93

351.36

yoy growth (%)

-16.52

-17.11

6.42

9.94

Raw materials

-118.65

-140.96

-160.2

-138.57

As % of sales

45.86

45.48

42.84

39.44

Employee costs

-73.64

-70.96

-73.36

-91.63

As % of sales

28.46

22.89

19.62

26.07

Other costs

-62.56

-79.76

-92.81

-96.72

As % of sales (Other Cost)

24.18

25.73

24.82

27.52

Operating profit

3.82

18.21

47.54

24.42

OPM

1.47

5.87

12.71

6.95

Depreciation

-17.12

-15.22

-11.28

-16.62

Interest expense

-40.56

-37.99

-37.32

-36.45

Other income

15.43

3.89

1.44

1.38

Profit before tax

-38.42

-31.1

0.38

-27.26

Taxes

0

-2.5

0

-0.11

Tax rate

0

8.03

0

0.43

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-38.42

-33.6

0.38

-27.38

Exceptional items

-2.54

24.04

0

-1.23

Net profit

-40.97

-9.56

0.38

-28.62

yoy growth (%)

328.22

-2,597.78

-101.33

-780.53

NPM

-15.83

-3.08

0.1

-8.14

