iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Lakshmi Precision Screws Ltd Cash Flow Statement

5.73
(-5.13%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:17 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Lakshmi Precision Screws Ltd

Lak. Prec. Screw FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-38.42

-31.1

0.38

-27.26

Depreciation

-17.12

-15.22

-11.28

-16.62

Tax paid

0

-2.5

0

-0.11

Working capital

-29.52

-76.64

-9.5

19.28

Other operating items

Operating

-85.07

-125.47

-20.39

-24.72

Capital expenditure

-2.94

78.39

13.56

11.28

Free cash flow

-88.02

-47.08

-6.83

-13.44

Equity raised

106.78

126.1

126.63

184.79

Investing

-0.18

-2.35

0

0

Financing

129.78

109.55

75.55

63.09

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

148.35

186.22

195.34

234.43

Lak. Prec. Screw : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Lakshmi Precision Screws Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.