Lakshmi Precision Screws Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-38.42
-31.1
0.38
-27.26
Depreciation
-17.12
-15.22
-11.28
-16.62
Tax paid
0
-2.5
0
-0.11
Working capital
-29.52
-76.64
-9.5
19.28
Other operating items
Operating
-85.07
-125.47
-20.39
-24.72
Capital expenditure
-2.94
78.39
13.56
11.28
Free cash flow
-88.02
-47.08
-6.83
-13.44
Equity raised
106.78
126.1
126.63
184.79
Investing
-0.18
-2.35
0
0
Financing
129.78
109.55
75.55
63.09
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
148.35
186.22
195.34
234.43
