Lakshmi Precision Screws Ltd Company Summary

5.73
(-5.13%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Lakshmi Precision Screws Ltd Summary

Lakshmi Precision Screws Ltd (LPS) was incorporated on 27th December 1968 for manufacture of fasteners. LPS manufactures auto components for the Two-wheeler and Four-wheeler industry, which lies under single primary business segment. It became worlds leading fastener manufacturer in the country, under organized sector. Headquartered at Rohtak (Haryana), the LPS works comprises of two manufacturing units spread across an area of about 100,000 square meters, just 60 km from New Delhi, the capital of India. Their installed capacity is 28432 metric ton per annum and is supported by a host of ancillaries.The public issue in 1983 part financed the expansion of installed capacity from 2800 tpa to 6000 tpa, which was later revised to 5000 tpa. A rights issue funded the installation of a modern plant in 1993, near the existing one, increasing the capacity to 7500 tpa. In 1995-96, the company envisaged an expansion/modernisation scheme involving a capital outlay of Rs 16.55 cr with an installed capacity of 2700 tpa. The company has entered into a joint venture agreement with the Bossard International AG, Switzerland for development of software and marketing/distribution of new range of fasteners for niche market of electrical and electronics etc.During the financial year 2015-16, the Company ceased to be Joint Venture partner in M/s. LPS Bossard Private Limited with effect from 10.03.2016 due to sale of entire stake of 49%.

